Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:33 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Jan. 30, 2018 photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a "fireside chat" in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School in Bristol, R.I. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.

It's Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.

The court says the 85-year-old Ginsburg had the surgery Friday in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

The court says doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.

The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on Nov. 7.

Ginsburg is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

  • Packman
    December 21, 2018 at 12:19 p.m.

    Mother Nature keeps sending RBG signals and Ginsberg just won’t listen. It’s waaaaaay past time for Ginsberg to resign from SCOTUS. She should have resigned the day President Trump took office after she made highly prejudicial comments about candidate Trump. Her remaining on the court afterwards was a disgrace to the court.
    Amy Barrett is warming up in the bullpen. It’s time to pull Ginsberg and put Barrett on the mound.

  • RBBrittain
    December 21, 2018 at 12:27 p.m.

    No, I pray RBG hangs on till a more reasonable person, preferably Nancy Pelosi, emerges from the White House bullpen. Could happen soon if Trump sticks to his stupid wall demands.
  • Jfish
    December 21, 2018 at 12:34 p.m.

    Again, there needs to be an age limit for all government employees, including the president, congress and supreme court justices. It has become absurd how long many of these people hang around. If the democrats were smart, they would have had a frank discussion with Ginsburg during the Obama administration. Any maybe they did, I am sure some of these people have no intention of ever retiring, but at the old saying goes, time waits on no man.

