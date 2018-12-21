Arkansas Supreme Court rejects rehearing of competency decision

The Arkansas Supreme Court won't reconsider its decisions striking down a law that gave the state's prison director authority to determine whether an inmate is mentally competent to be executed.

The court Thursday denied the attorney general's petitions for a rehearing on its rulings in favor of two death row inmates who were spared from execution last year. Justices ruled Nov. 1 that the competency law violated due process rights guaranteed in the Arkansas and U.S. constitutions.

Death row inmates Bruce Ward and Jack Greene were granted stays last year so the court could hear their cases. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge had argued that the competency law can be applied in a way that is constitutional.

The state has been unable to schedule executions anyway because the Department of Correction lacks two of the three drugs required by state law to carry out executions.

Prison officials have conceded that they have given up the search for new lethal-injection drugs until lawmakers make it easier for the state to keep the public from learning where it gets its drugs.

The last executions in Arkansas took place in April 2017. Eight were scheduled, and four men were put to death. The schedule of executions became the focus of international attention.

State Desk on 12/21/2018