Lawmakers propose shift for health hub; state Insurance Department would take over cost, duties

The agency responsible for the state's health insurance exchange should be folded into the Arkansas Department of Insurance, a legislative committee recommended Thursday.

The Legislative Council's Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace Oversight Subcommittee made the recommendation after assurances by Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr that his department could take over the marketplace's duties at a cost of no more than $571,500 a year.

By contrast, the marketplace's spending totals about $2.6 million a year.

The move also would eliminate the state's portion of a fee paid by insurance companies that supports the marketplace's operations, which include certifying the plans sold through healthcare.gov, promoting enrollment and helping consumers sign up.

Lawmakers complained that the fee -- which is passed along to consumers in the form of higher premiums -- is higher than what companies in many other states pay.

"This isn't that we're upset with any individual or anybody at the marketplace," Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, said. "It's about saving money. It's about oversight. It's about this Legislature and this state being able to manage something effectively."

The subcommittee was created by the council last year to monitor the marketplace and make recommendations on its future.

Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis and a chairman of the subcommittee, accused marketplace Director Angela Lowther of failing to respond to the panel's concerns.

"We've said, 'Stop the duplication of procedures, your salaries are out of line,'" Ferguson said. "Instead of bringing them in line, you immediately go to the board and ask for a salary increase -- twice in the time this committee has been meeting.

"It's just frustrating that we have offered all these suggestions for how you can work more efficiently and we would not have to move you back to the Insurance Department, and you just come and present the same information and do nothing differently."

Lowther responded that the marketplace's board members are "experts in their field" and have many years of experience.

"The message to me has been good job this year, and good job on the budget and good job on the finances," she said.

Lawmakers also questioned why the board hadn't acted on the subcommittee's recommendation last month about the fee, which is now equal to 3 percent of the premiums for the plans sold through healthcare.gov.

Two-thirds of the money collected goes to the federal government to pay expenses associated with the website, and the marketplace keeps the rest.

Next year, the fee is set to increase to 4.25 percent. That includes an increase in the federal fee from 2 percent to 3 percent of the insurance premiums and an increase in the marketplace's portion from 1 percent to 1.25 percent of the premiums.

In September, the marketplace's board proposed keeping the fee at 4.25 percent in 2020.

Last month, the legislative subcommittee recommended that the marketplace lower its portion of the fee back to 1 percent, which would reduce the total fee to 4 percent.

Even at that level, the fee would still be higher than what insurance companies pay in the 34 states that don't have their own exchanges.

In those states, insurance companies that sell plans through healthcare.gov pay the federal government a 3.5 percent fee.

Mark Meadors, the marketplace board's vice chairman, said the board had planned to revisit its plans for the fee after learning how many people signed up for coverage or renewed their coverage during the open enrollment period that ended Saturday.

The marketplace learned the number -- 67,438, compared with 68,642 during last year's sign-up period -- from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Wednesday.

The number was strong enough that the board will likely consider a lower fee for 2020 -- possibly even lower than what the legislators recommended, Meadors said.

The Legislature created the marketplace in 2013 to set up state-run exchanges that individual consumers and small businesses would use instead of the federally managed healthcare.gov.

Under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, such exchanges allow consumers to shop for coverage and apply for subsidies to help pay for it.

Using money from a $99.99 million federal grant, the Arkansas marketplace set up the small-business exchange in 2015.

But at Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request during his first year in office, the agency scrapped its plans to use its remaining grant money to build an exchange for individual consumers.

Instead, the marketplace took responsibility for certifying the plans sold through healthcare.gov and for helping consumers sign up for them.

Meanwhile, enrollment in the small-business exchange ended last year because Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the only company offering plans, dropped out.

Kerr said his department already performs many of the marketplace's duties. For instance, it reviews plans to ensure they meet federal and state regulations, then sends them to the marketplace for final approval.

"We're Maytag, they're Sears," he said. "Maytag builds the machines and sends it to Sears, and Sears puts 'Kenmore' on those machines and redistributes them."

The marketplace has nine employees, including Lowther, and a contract calling for it to pay the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care $350,000 for one year to operate a call center, with outreach workers, known as "navigators" who provide enrollment help over the phone.

Kerr said the Insurance Department already has a center with more than a dozen trained staff members who answer calls from consumers. At most, it might need to hire one additional call center employee, at a cost of about $50,000 a year, if the call volume is high, he said.

The department's remaining cost would come from contracts to fulfill requirements that it provide navigators and conduct an outreach campaign aimed at consumers.

Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said he'll hold Kerr to his pledge that he won't need to hire more than one employee. He said he won't be happy if Kerr ends up asking for five or six more.

"I'm going to call for your resignation" if that happens, he told Kerr.

"If I have to do that, you'll have it in your hand," Kerr responded.

Kerr said the department would not need to collect a fee from the insurance companies to pay for the costs. The companies would still pay a 3 percent fee to the federal government.

Lowther expressed doubt about whether the Insurance Department would be able to provide the same level of service as the marketplace while spending less money.

She noted that the drop in enrollment in Arkansas during this year's sign-up period compared with last year's was just 1.75 percent, compared to a 4.2 percent drop among the 39 states that use healthcare.gov and a 6.8 percent drop among the four states besides Arkansas that use the federal site but are considered to have their own exchange.

"I have some serious concerns about not having the critical components necessary to operate" if the Insurance Department takes over the marketplace's responsibilities, Lowther said.

The subcommittee approved the recommendation in a voice vote, with no members dissenting. Ferguson said she expects legislation to be proposed during next year's session to adopt the recommendation, which will be reported to the Legislative Council today.

The Legislature would also have to remove language attached to the Insurance Department's appropriation bill that prohibits it from employing navigators and promoting enrollment in the exchange.

Metro on 12/21/2018