Man, 41, dies in apartment fire in Little Rock

A 41-year-old man died early Friday in an apartment fire in Little Rock, a fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a blaze at Sturbridge Townhouses at 1400 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver said. Firefighters found a 41-year-old man in the residence and carried him into the yard, where they performed CPR until an ambulance transported him to a local hospital, Weaver said.

The man died about an hour later. His identity was not immediately available.

Though the flames were contained to the kitchen, much of the apartment was damaged by extreme heat and smoke, Weaver said. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they spread to another part of the residence or to another apartment, he said.

The cause of the fire isn't yet known.