Monk's layup wins it for Razorbacks

ARKANSAS 61, TULSA 59

Senior guard Malica Monk's layup with eight seconds remaining gave the University of Arkansas a 61-59 victory over Tulsa on Thursday in Tulsa.

Arkansas (10-3) trailed Tulsa 43-39 to start the fourth quarter, but used a 10-0 run to take a 49-43 lead with 7:20 left after a layup by Alexis Tolefree.

Tulsa (5-7) chipped into the lead and tied the game at 53-53 with 2:43 remaining on a layup by Alexis Gaulden. Chelsea Dungee made a layup to give the Razorbacks a 55-53 lead, but a three-pointer by Morgan Brady gave the Golden Hurricane a 56-55 advantage with 1:49 left.

The teams traded baskets until Tulsa's Rebecca Lescay hit 1 of 2 free throws with 15 seconds left to tie the game 59-59.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors called a timeout to advance the ball to midcourt, and the Razorbacks got the ball to Monk, who drove the lane for the game's final points.

Tulsa called timeout and got two shots shots, but Crystal Polk missed a three-pointer and Kayla Moutry missed a jumper to end the game.

Dungee led all scorers with 23 points and added nine rebounds. Monk finished with 12 points for the Razorbacks who got six points each from Tolefree, Kiara Williams and Jailyn Mason. Williams also added a game-high 10 rebounds.

Polk scored 20 points to lead Tulsa, which suffered its third consecutive loss to an Arkansas school after falling to Arkansas State University 73-60 on Dec. 9 and to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 63-53 on Monday. Morgan Brady scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

KANSAS STATE 70, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 54

The University of Central Arkansas (5-5) jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, but Kansas State used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to earn a victory at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

The Sugar Bears got a three-pointer and a layup by Taylor Sells, two jumpers by Alana Canady and a jumper from Kamry Orr to build their 11-2 lead with 4:47 lead in the first quarter. UCA led 13-10 at the end of the quarter, but Kansas State took the lead on a Peyton Williams jumper with 4:43 left in the first half to lead 20-18. The Wildcats led 26-22 at halftime, then used two three-pointers by Rachel Ranke, a layup by Kayla Goth and two free throws from Williams to take a 40-28 lead with 3:22 left in the third quarter. A 6-0 run over the final 2:50 of the third quarter gave Kansas State a 46-30 lead and UCA could get no closer.

SWAC MEN

NORTH TEXAS 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 66

Martaveous McKnight scored a game-high 24 points and had a team-high seven rebounds for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (3-8), but North Texas (12-1) was never threatened in Denton, Texas.

The Mean Green jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the game's first two minutes, then went on a 10-0 run to take a 15-2 lead with 11:20 left in the first half on a Michael Miller three-pointer. UAPB's Shaun Doss, who finished with 22 points, made a layup with 8 seconds left to make it 32-23 at halftime. Another 10-0 run by North Texas to start the second half gave the Mean Green a 42-23 lead with 17:15 remaining after a Jordan Duffy layup. The largest lead was 21 points after Zachary Simmons hit two free throws to give North Texas a 50-29 lead with 14:21 left.

Sports on 12/21/2018