• A New York judge declined to dismiss sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein on Thursday, rejecting the Hollywood titan's push to have his indictment thrown out. Judge James Burke's ruling buoyed a prosecution that appeared on rocky ground in recent months amid a prolonged defense effort to raise doubts about the case and the police investigation. It was welcome news for the #MeToo movement, which took off last year after numerous women accused Weinstein of wrongdoing. Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in a hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. Weinstein, 66, has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. He is free on $1 million bail and left court without commenting. Weinstein's lawyers argued that the case had been "irreparably tainted" by a detective's alleged coaching of an accuser and a potential witness. They also said the grand jury that indicted Weinstein should have been shown friendly emails he exchanged with his two accusers after the alleged attacks. But Burke ruled that Weinstein's prosecutorial misconduct claims had "no basis" and that prosecutors were under no obligation to give the grand jury evidence favorable to the defense. He denied Weinstein's demand for a hearing to examine the police investigation and rebuked his lawyers for what he said were "speculative" claims that political pressure had led to the charges. In a six-page opinion detailing his decision, Burke called the grand jury presentation "properly conducted" and sufficient to support the charges, adding: "Dismissal is an exceptional remedy and only available in rare cases."

• Working on Mary Poppins Returns put Lin-Manuel Miranda in a comfort zone, sort of. The theater actor, composer and creator of the Broadway smash Hamilton knew the film's director, Rob Marshall, from such stage and screen credits as Cabaret and Chicago. And he knew the work of the composers, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman of Hairspray fame. But there was one thing that didn't come naturally to Miranda -- the choreography. The dancing, he says, "was the most challenging aspect" and was addressed during nine weeks of rehearsals. Miranda noted that when you watch Hamilton, whoever plays the title role does almost no dancing. "He's standing and he's got a lot of words to say," Miranda says. In the new film, Miranda plays Jack the lamplighter opposite Emily Blunt's Mary Poppins. This time around he got to take a completely different character to the table, one that's opposite from his stern and hard-charging Alexander Hamilton. "Hamilton's got no child-like innocence, whatsoever," Miranda said. Jack, on the other hand, is "sort of childlike -- he's got this sense of wonder. He sort of never lost that."

Photo by Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

Actors Emily Blunt, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda pose together at a special screening of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns", hosted by The Cinema Society, at the SVA Theatre on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in New York.

