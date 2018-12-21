Hutchinson names aide to commission

Justin Tate of Little Rock, director of rules and regulatory affairs for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will be appointed a commissioner on the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Hutchinson said Thursday.

Tate, 32, will replace Commissioner Elana Wills when her six-year term expires Jan. 14.

"Justin is one of the brightest minds I've had the chance to work with as governor," Hutchinson said in a statement. "His legal background and regulatory experience will be a welcome addition to the commission."

Tate served in the governor's office since January 2015 as the governor's deputy chief legal counsel and chief legal counsel before his current role.

"My time in the governor's office has provided me with the knowledge, understanding and experience that I believe will be of added value to an already impressive group of commissioners," Tate said in a statement.

Ted Thomas serves as chairman of the three-member panel along with Kimberly O'Guinn.

Tate is an Arkansas native and graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He received his juris doctorate from Vanderbilt Law School.

-- David Smith

Tyson says CEO paid nearly $9.5 million

Tyson Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Hayes received total pay of $9.486 million this fiscal year, a proxy statement released Thursday said. Hayes announced his departure in September.

The company also reported a compensation ratio of approximately 256:1, reflecting the gap between what Hayes was paid and the median Tyson employee income in fiscal 2018.

Public companies are required by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act to disclose the ratio. Companies that began their fiscal year on or after Jan. 1, 2017, disclosed pay ratios for the first time last spring. Walmart Inc., for example, reported a 1,188:1 ratio in April.

Tyson's employees earned an annual median income of $37,069, which reflects 114,329 U.S. employees. Exemptions in the Dodd-Frank act allowed Tyson to omit 4,458 employees from the median total because they work outside the U.S. and 1,493 employees who were hired in fiscal 2018.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas index falls 0.91, ends at 361.08

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 0.91 to 361.08 Thursday.

The index traded at a 52-week low of 357.80 during the day.

P.A.M. Transportation rose 3.9 percent on average volume and Bank OZK gained 2.1 percent in light trading.

Murphy Oil fell 4.2 percent in heavy trading.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

