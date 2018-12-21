Northeast Arkansas police department investigating pair of armed robberies

A northeast Arkansas police department is investigating two robberies that occurred within hours of each other Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., a gunman robbed an Exxon gas station on Highland Drive in Jonesboro and left in a white Nissan SUV, police said.

Two hours later, a gunman entered the Game X Change on South Caraway Road and demanded cash, then fled in a vehicle described as a white SUV, according to a Jonesboro Police Department news release.

A police spokesman said investigators believe the cases are connected.

No injuries were reported.