BASKETBALL

Pitino to coach in Greece

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has agreed to become the new coach of Greek professional team Panathinaikos. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team will remove current coach Xavi Pascual to open the position for Pitino, who will join the team after Christmas. At 6-7, Panathinaikos is 10th of 16 teams in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. Its roster includes former Maryland star James Gist, Kansas guard Keith Langford and Ohio State forward DeShaun Thomas, as well as forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pitino, 66, was fired from Louisville in 2017 in connection to an FBI probe of the basketball program and a separate scandal that involved an assistant coach providing strippers for players and recruits in a university dormitory. Pitino has insisted he did not know of the illegal behavior within the program, but the NCAA ruled otherwise, and forced Louisville to vacate 123 wins between 2012 and 2015, including the school's 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four appearance, and pay a $600,000 fine.

Bland takes plea bargain

Former Southern Cal associate head coach Tony Bland agreed to a plea bargain Thursday in the wide-ranging federal investigation into college basketball bribery and corruption. Bland’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, confirmed the deal to the Los Angeles Times. According to Lichtman, Bland will plead guilty to a felony conspiracy charge as part of the arrangement with prosecutors in U.S. District Court in New York. He will get a sentencing guideline with a range of zero to 12 months in prison. Bland is expected to receive probation when he is sentenced Jan. 2. The deal isn’t believed to include a requirement for Bland to cooperate with prosecutors. Lichtman and prosecutors put the total loss attributable to Bland at $4,100. FBI agents arrested Bland, the top assistant for USC Coach Andy Enfield, almost 15 months ago. The school, which declined to comment on Thursday’s developments, placed Bland on administrative leave after the arrest and fired him in January. Prosecutors alleged Bland, 38, accepted a $13,000 bribe in exchange for steering USC players to use a sports management company and financial adviser when they turned professional. The prosecutors also accused Bland of directing a combined $9,000 in payments to associates of USC guard De’Anthony Melton and recruit Taeshon Cherry. Bland was indicted on four felony counts: conspiracy to commit bribery, honest services wire fraud, mail fraud conspiracy and violating the Travel Act. Bland is the first coach known to have taken a deal in the investigation that has rocked college basketball.

NBA set to play in India

The NBA will play its first games in India next year. The league announced Thursday the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play two exhibition games Oct. 4-5 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. The NBA, in another step toward expanding its global footprint, said these are the first games in the country by a North American sports league. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum and NBA India managing director Yannick Colaco in Mumbai announced the matchups. The Kings are owned by Vivek Ranadive, the NBA's first Indian-born majority owner. He said it is an honor to help bring the game to his home country. He said the "world wants to watch basketball and India is a fast-growing new frontier." Since 2006, more than 35 current and former NBA and WNBA players went to India on league visits. The NBA opened a Mumbai office in 2011.

TRACK AND FIELD

Sentences in Trinity Gay death

Four men convicted in the 2016 slaying of the teenage daughter of Olympic track star Tyson Gay (Arkansas Razorbacks) have been sentenced by a Kentucky judge. News outlets report Chazarae Taylor, 40; his son, D'Markeo Taylor, 21; D'Vonta Middlebrooks, 23; and Lamonte Williams, 22, were sentenced Wednesday in Fayette County Circuit Court in Lexington, Ky., on related charges. Authorities said Trinity Gay, 15, was a bystander when gunfire broke out in a restaurant parking lot. Prosecutors said Chazerae Taylor started a chain reaction of shooting that caused her death. He received a 20-year prison sentence for wanton murder and wanton endangerment. Middlebrooks got 15 years imprisonment. D'Markeo Taylor and Williams each got five years' probation. Tyson Gay has said he's glad Trinity got some justice. Her mother, Shoshana Boyd, expressed frustration at not knowing who was ultimately responsible.

SOCCER

New coach shakes up team

U.S. captain Michael Bradley is being called for the team's first training camp under Coach Gregg Berhalter. But goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Jozy Altidore have been omitted from a 27-man roster picked exclusively from players in Major League Soccer. Berhalter chose 12 players with no national team experience for the training camp, which opens Jan. 6. The U.S. is moving its January camp to Chula Vista, Calif., near San Diego, from its longtime site at Carson, near Los Angeles. Berhalter was hired this month to succeed Dave Sarachan. He is the first person to coach the U.S. who played for the Americans in the World Cup. His first matches are exhibitions against Panama on Jan. 27 at Glendale, Ariz., and against Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at San Jose, Calif.

BASEBALL

Astros' Smith has surgery

Houston Astros reliever Joe Smith had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out six-to-eight months. Smith had the surgery on his left leg on Tuesday after getting hurt while working out last week, the team said Thursday. The 34-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 56 appearances for Houston last season. He struck out 46 and allowed 34 hits in 45 2/3 innings in his first year with the Astros. The right-hander has a 3.02 ERA in 754 appearances and a 1.69 ERA in 8 career postseason games. He is to be paid $8 million in 2019, the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract.

Sanchez, Nats agree

The Washington Nationals have agreed to a deal with right-handed starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez, pending a physical, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday evening. Sanchez's contract is for two years and $19 million with a club option for 2021, giving Washington another veteran arm in a rotation that was thinned of its depth when Tanner Roark was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds last week. Sanchez was one of the Nationals' initial targets after trading Roark, and conversations with Sanchez's representatives spilled into this week. That led Washington to add the 34-year-old who finished 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA with the Atlanta Braves last season. Sanchez, who has split much of his career between the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers, finished with a career-low 2.57 ERA in 2013.

Cahill, Angels do deal

The Los Angeles Angels have added to their pitching staff, agreeing to a $9 million, one-year deal with Trevor Cahill. Cahill can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings: $250,000 each for 100, 110, 120 and 130, and $500,000 for 170. The 30-year old right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA for Oakland last season. He allowed just 8 home runs in 110 innings, at 0.65 per 9 innings being the fourth-lowest in the American League. His 7.36 hits allowed per nine innings were the ninth-lowest. Cahill, who grew up in Oceanside, Calif., was selected to the All-Star Game in 2010 while with the Athletics. He is 80-83 with a 4.08 ERA 10 big-league seasons. He has a 2.61 ERA in 6 starts and 2 relief appearances at Angel Stadium.

Murphy signs with Rockies

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that infielder Daniel Murphy has agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with the Colorado Rockies. The person spoke Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Murphy spent last season with the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, where he hit a combined .299 with 12 home runs. Murphy, 33, could play second base for the Rockies if DJ LeMahieu departs in free agency. The Rockies may also be looking at Murphy to take over at first base should Ian Desmond move to the outfield. Murphy has hit .330 in 26 games at Coors Field.

Kinsler signs with Padres

Ian Kinsler finalized an $8 million, two-year contract Thursday with the San Diego Padres, who cleared space on the 40-man roster by designating veteran left-hander Clayton Richard for assignment. It's expected that Kinsler will play second base, allowing rookie Luis Urias to play shortstop until top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. arrives in the big leagues sometime during the 2019 season. Kinsler will make $3.75 million in each of the next two seasons. The Padres hold a $3.5 million option for 2021, with a $500,000 buyout. Kinsler, 36, won his second career Gold Glove Award last season, which he split between the Los Angeles Angels and the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. The four-time All-Star batted .240 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI in 128 games. Richard, 35, was 7-11 with a 5.33 ERA.

OLYMPICS

Review criticizes USOC

A congressional review of the U.S. Olympic system's handling of sex-abuse cases criticizes a culture that sought to protect reputation and image over athlete safety. A House subcommittee released the report Thursday, outlining conclusions about the handling of sex-abuse cases involving Larry Nassar and others that have led to calls for change at the U.S. Olympic Committee and the sports organizations it oversees. The report acknowledges the changes that have come since Nassar's crimes were exposed. But it criticizes the lack of conformity among the organizations, noting some didn't use background checks or publish banned lists. Eighteen of the national governing bodies do not publish their lists. Among the panel's recommendations are for a review of the law that governs the USOC, and for the USOC to use its authority to more actively protect athletes. USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland pointed out the federation formed the U.S. Center for SafeSport and is reviewing how it engages with the national governing bodies and athletes.

Sports on 12/21/2018