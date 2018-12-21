Officer-involved shooting reported at Little Rock Motel 6, police say

An officer-involved shooting was reported at a Motel 6 in Little Rock. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Little Rock police officers shot a man late Thursday night after a vehicle rammed a police unit, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock officers were checking cars at a Motel 6 at 10524 W. Markham St. just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night when they spotted a suspicious vehicle, interim Chief Hayward Finks said.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver reversed and drove into the police unit, Finks said. Officers fired multiple shots in the hotel parking lot, striking one of the three people in the vehicle, Finks said. The injured man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not immediately known, police said.

No identifying information on the three people in the vehicle was immediately available.

The two officers and two other suspects were being interviewed by investigators as of 1 a.m. Friday, Finks said.

When the officers are released from the interview, they will be placed on paid leave until the conclusion of an internal investigation, per department policy.

At least nine lighted police vehicles, along with crime scene units, were crowded around the hotel early Friday morning and yellow police tape was strung around the rear of the building, where police said the shooting occurred.