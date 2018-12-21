Rules on in-home care clear panel; full Legislative Council to vote on state Medicaid limits for elderly, disabled

Rules limiting in-home Medicaid assistance to the elderly and disabled cleared a legislative committee on Thursday after an attempt to block them failed.

The approval at a special meeting of the Legislative Council's Administrative Rules and Regulations Subcommittee came after Rep. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, raised an objection, saying the proposal violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

He noted that, in what's known as the Olmstead decision, the U.S. Supreme Court in 1999 ruled that "unnecessary institutional segregation constitutes discrimination, which cannot be justified by a lack of funding."

But Sample's request that the panel vote on whether to approve the home-care rules was rejected after it failed to garner the support of a majority of the Senate members at the meeting.

Sample voted for his request along with Sens. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, and Terry Rice, R-Waldron.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy and Sens. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, who will take over as the Senate leader next year, and Jane English, R-North Little Rock, voted against the request.

Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton and a chairman of the subcommittee, then declared the rules approved.

They will go to the full Legislative Council for final approval today.

Sample, a chairman of the council, said he plans to continue fighting the proposal.

"We're fixing to pass a tax cut and make the disabled people pay for it," he said, referring to a proposal by Gov. Asa Hutchinson that includes reducing the top individual income tax rate from 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent over four years.

The tax proposal, which will be taken up in the legislative session starting Jan. 14, is projected to reduce the state's revenue by $192 million a year when fully implemented.

The Medicaid changes, which also include a cut in payments to assisted living facilities, are expected to reduce spending of state funds by $3.6 million and federal funds by $8.7 million the first full fiscal year they are in effect, starting July 1.

Hammer said the rules change is needed because it includes a replacement for the assessment tool the state uses to determine eligibility and allocate hours of home-based care to the 8,800 people served by the ARChoices program.

Mark White, deputy director of the Department of Human Services' Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services Division, has said the company that provides the software platform for the current system doesn't want to provide the service after Jan. 1.

"We avoided, by getting the rule out of here, in my opinion, a catastrophic event," Hammer said.

ARChoices provides help with daily living tasks and other needs for low-income people with disabilities severe enough to qualify for placement in a nursing home.

The Human Services Department proposal would cap the per-person cost of services under ARChoices at $30,000 a year for recipients with the greatest needs -- those who require total or extensive assistance with moving from one place to another, eating and using the bathroom.

Enrollees requiring assistance with only two of those activities would be eligible for up to $20,000 of care. The annual cost for those with less extensive needs would be capped at $5,000 each.

Enrollees who are currently receiving more than $30,000 would be allowed to continue receiving their current level of care in 2019 and 95 percent of that amount in 2020.

Some providers, recipients and advocates contend the proposal, crafted with the help of an association that represents nursing homes, will provide recipients with inadequate levels of care. That will force the recipients into nursing homes, where the cost of their care will be higher, the critics say.

In response to the objections, the Human Services Department agreed to pull the proposal from consideration at the rules subcommittee's regular meeting Tuesday and meet with providers.

But department officials were unable to agree with lobbyists for some of the state's largest providers at a meeting Thursday morning.

Representing Superior Senior Care, Absolute Care Management, and the state's area agencies on aging, the lobbyists asked that all recipients -- not just those currently receiving more than $30,000 worth of care -- be allowed to continue receiving care at at least their current level in 2019 and 95 percent of that amount in 2020.

Human Services Department officials said the request wasn't feasible.

"We couldn't make any more concessions to meet what they were looking for without really watering it down to where it wasn't the rule that we need," said Kelley Linck, the department's chief of legislative and governmental affairs.

Kevin De Liban, an attorney with Jonesboro-based Legal Aid of Arkansas, said at Tuesday's subcommittee that raising the $30,000 cap to $36,000 or $39,000 would provide recipients with the care they need.

On Thursday, he said the department didn't contact him or ARChoices recipients that he represents after Tuesday's meeting to discuss possible changes to its proposal.

"This is just more evidence that DHS disregards the people most affected by the decisions that DHS makes," he said.

The department earlier had reached an agreement with assisted living facility owners on the rate cut of nearly 22 percent on payments to those facilities.

Department officials said they would need more information on the facilities' costs and commission a new study by its actuarial consultant, Seattle-based Milliman, to determine whether the reduction should be modified.

The department will also phase in the reduction over a two-year period instead of one year, as it had agreed earlier.

Metro on 12/21/2018