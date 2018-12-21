State reports first child death related to flu this season

The state's first child death linked to the current flu season was reported this week, a spokesman for the Department of Health said Thursday.

The child was under age 5, and the death was reported "within the last few days," department spokesman Meg Mirivel said. She said she couldn't release any further information about the child because of health privacy laws.

But the Texarkana Gazette reported Thursday that information distributed to parents by the Ashdown School District identified the child as a preschooler from the De Queen-Mena Education Cooperative, who was attending Ashdown's C.D. Franks campus.

Superintendent Casey Nichols said the district, which leases space to the cooperative's early childhood development program, has increased daily sanitizing efforts as a result.

The death is the sixth caused by the flu this season. During the previous season, the flu was blamed for the deaths of 227 people, including five children or teenagers under age 19.

District officials opted to contact parents whose children attend Ashdown Elementary School to be transparent and proactive, Nichols said.

"From our understanding, a child in [the preschool] program became ill several days ago and since passed away. We have no idea as to why or the circumstances beyond that," Nichols said.

"Our hearts go out to this family and the child and children. We want to make sure we protect every single child we have," he said.

