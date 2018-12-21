Sections
Stocks end miserable week down 7 percent

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:49 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption This photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday evening, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

NEW YORK — Another day of big losses is leaving the U.S. stock market with its worst weekly drop in more than seven years.

The benchmark S&P 500 index ended a brutal week down 7 percent Friday, led by big drops in former market favorites like Facebook and Amazon.

Major U.S. indexes are now 16 to 26 percent below the peaks they reached in the summer and early fall.

Investors fear a recession is coming, and barring huge gains during the upcoming holiday period, when trading is usually quiet, this will be the worst December for stocks since the 1930s.

The S&P 500 fell 50 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,416.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 414 points, or 1.8 percent, 22,445. The Nasdaq fell 195 points, or 3 percent, to 6,332.

  • 23cal
    December 21, 2018 at 4:01 p.m.

    MAGA. Remember a year ago when the usual right wing trolls were blustering and blowing about the Trump economy and look how much they are making in their stock portfolios?
    Ah, yes, the goodle days. Now they are conspicuous by their silence.
    As one would expect, they gave Trump credit for the economy he was handed on a silver platter and won't give him the blame when he tanks it with his chaotic incompetence.
  • Waitjustaminute
    December 21, 2018 at 4:29 p.m.

    There is much more to the economy than just the latest stock market numbers. Stocks have been overinflated for a while. Trump was stupid enough to take the credit for this year's overenthusiastic run up in stock prices. His critics will be quick to hang the recent downturn around his neck.
    Overall, though, the economy is doing just fine; much better than it ever did under the crippling regulatory environment of the Obama years. Unemployment is down and wages are rising. The news is better right now for workers than it is for short term investors. If you're investing for the long haul, keep it up. You'll do just fine over time.

  • MaxCady
    December 21, 2018 at 4:56 p.m.

    All the money changers are just taking a profit. Next week it will be back up 20%
