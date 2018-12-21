Suspect arrested in '08 North Little Rock homicide

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday and charged in a 2008 homicide, North Little Rock police said.

Nathaniel Smith III faces a capital-murder charge in the June 14, 2008, shooting death of Timothy W. Nichols, who was killed at West 15th and Crutcher streets in North Little Rock.

The investigation was turned over to North Little Rock's cold-case investigators, according to a news release from the Police Department.

After further investigation, the case was submitted to Pulaski County prosecutors and a capital-murder warrant was issued for Smith.

Smith surrendered to North Little Rock detectives Thursday after learning about the warrant. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail on no bail set. An initial court appearance is set for Wednesday.

