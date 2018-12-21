Tour guide Rachid, at a camp Thursday in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains, shows the site where he says the body of one of two Scandinavian hikers was found Monday.

Danes suspect ISIS ties in two slayings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Authorities arrested three more suspects Thursday in the deaths of two Scandinavian university students who were killed in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, while the Danish intelligence agency said the women's slayings "may be related" to the Islamic State group.

The three suspects were arrested as they tried to flee Marrakech on a bus, Moroccan national security spokesman Boubker Sabik said. Authorities have said they consider the killings a terrorist act, and Sabik said officials are investigating if the three have extremist ties.

Another suspect was arrested Tuesday. Moroccan prosecutors said he had affiliations to an extremist group, without naming it. No other suspects besides the four now held are being sought, Sabik said.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen confirmed the identities of the victims, 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, of Denmark, and Norwegian citizen Maren Ueland, 28. The University of South-Eastern Norway said both women were students at its campus in Boe, southern Norway.

The women's bodies were found Monday in a remote region of the Atlas Mountains not far from a village that often is the starting point for treks to Mount Toubkal, North Africa's highest peak.

Preliminary findings from the investigation "indicate, according to Moroccan authorities, that the killings may be related to the terrorist organization the Islamic State group," Denmark's domestic security agency said in a statement.

Trial off for ex-guard, 97, at Nazi camp

BERLIN -- A German court said Thursday that it won't put on trial a former guard at the Nazis' Majdanek death camp who was charged with being an accessory to murder, arguing that the 97-year-old is too sick to face court proceedings.

The Frankfurt state court cited a comprehensive medical assessment of the suspect that was delayed repeatedly by spells in a hospital. It said an expert determined that the man, who was charged in August 2017, wouldn't be able to follow proceedings "in an appropriate way" and a trial would pose a "significant danger" to his life.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was charged after being accused of serving at the camp in Nazi-occupied Poland between August 1943 and January 1944. Prosecutors alleged that the man worked as a guard there as a member of the SS's Death's Head division.

In particular, he was accused of supporting Operation Erntefest, or Operation Harvest Festival, on Nov. 3, 1943.

On that day, at least 17,000 Jewish prisoners from Majdanek and others who were being used as forced laborers in and around the city of Lublin were shot in ditches just outside the camp. Music was played from the Majdanek loudspeakers to mask the sound of the killings.

U.S. airstrikes kill 11 al-Shabab fighters

JOHANNESBURG -- The U.S. military says it has killed 11 al-Shabab extremists with a pair of airstrikes outside Somalia's capital.

The U.S. Africa Command statement said Wednesday's airstrikes were in self-defense after al-Shabab fighters attacked forces with the Somali military and the African Union peacekeeping mission.

The statement said U.S. personnel were present "in an advisory capacity" and that no U.S., Somali or African Union member was harmed.

The U.S. said the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab has been using the Beled Amin South area about 24 miles northwest of Mogadishu to plan attacks on the capital. The raid was meant to "clear known al-Shabab facilities."

The U.S. military has sharply increased the number of airstrikes against al-Shabab in Somalia since President Donald Trump took office. This year has seen 47 airstrikes.

Egypt acquits 43 people over aid funding

CAIRO -- An Egyptian court on Thursday acquitted 43 people, including German and U.S. citizens, of charges they illegally received funding for their local and foreign nongovernmental organizations, a move that Amnesty International described as a step in the right direction.

The verdict ended a seven-year legal battle that rattled civil-society groups just months after a 2011 uprising forced autocrat Hosni Mubarak to step down after 29 years in power.

A lower court convicted the 43 in 2013. The Court of Cassation, Egypt's highest appeals court, threw out that verdict in April this year and ordered a fresh trial, which culminated in Thursday's ruling. None of the 43 spent time in jail. The only three who received prison terms -- up to three years -- were tried in absentia.

Egypt's military had claimed that protests against its direct rule between February 2011 and June 2012 were funded by foreigners.

Amnesty International said the verdict was a step in the right direction, saying it was a "bogus" case that targeted human-rights defenders for doing their work.

A Section on 12/21/2018