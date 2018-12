UALR women at Memphis capsule

UALR women at Memphis

WHEN 11 a.m. Central today

WHERE Elma Roane Fieldhouse, Memphis

RECORDS UALR 3-6, Memphis 4-6

SERIES Memphis leads 7-6

RADIO KARN-AM, 920

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Sydney Chastain, 5-7, Jr.;4.6;3.1

G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Jr.;13.0;4.0

G Terrion Moore, 5-8, So.;4.0;8.5

G Raeyana DeGray, 5-11, Sr.;5.1;4.8

G Teal Battle, 6-1, So.;6.7;3.9

COACH Joe Foley (771-250 overall in 16th season at UALR)

MEMPHIS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Jamirah Shutes, 5-6, Fr.;12.9;3.6

G Jada Stinson, 5-8, So.;5.3;2.7

G Gazmyne Herndon, 5-8, Jr.;6.8;3.5

F Alana Davis, 6-2, So.;13.0;9.7

F Jasmine James, 6-1, Sr.;5.4;6.2

COACH Melissa McFerrin (168-158 in 11th season at Memphis, 218-228 overall in 15th season)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;MEMPHIS

56.6;Points for;59.7

63.1;Points against;66.7

-4.7;Rebound margin;+5.2

+2.3;Turnover margin;-3.4

38.5;FG pct.;35.7

33.0;3-pt pct.;24.6

67.6;FT pct.;61.2

CHALK TALK The Trojans snapped a six-game losing streak with a 63-53 win Dec. 17 at Tulsa. ... UALR has won six consecutive contests vs. Memphis, including a 86-57 victory in their last meeting Nov. 12, 2017. ... UALR's victory at Tulsa was its first since Nov. 14 against Florida Atlantic and its first road victory since Nov. 9 at Louisiana Tech.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 12/21/2018