UCA men at Oklahoma State capsule

UCA men at Oklahoma State

WHEN Noon Central today

WHERE Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

RECORDS UCA 4-7, Oklahoma State 4-6

SERIES Oklahoma State leads 3-0

RADIO KUCA 91.3 FM, Conway

TELEVISION Fox Sports Southwest

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, So.;13.1;3.7

G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Sr.;9.0;4.2

G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, Fr.;8.5;3.0

F Tanner Schmit, 6-8, Sr.;5.7;2.5

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, So.;11.2;5.7

COACH Russ Pennell (37-96 in fifth season at UCA, 131-154 in 11th season overall)

OKLAHOMA STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Isaac Likekele, 6-4, Fr.;8.0;4.6

G Thomas Dziagwa, 6-4, Jr.;10.7;3.5

G Lindy Waters, 6-6, Jr.;12.2;4.5

F Cameron McGriff, 6-7, Jr.;12.7;7.3

F Yor Anei, 6-10, Fr.;7.1;3.9

COACH Mike Boynton Jr. (25-21 in second season at Oklahoma State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;OSU

73.0;Points for;70.4

76.0;Points against;70.1

-1.8;Rebound margin;-0.2

-0.7;Turnover margin;-0.4

43.2;FG pct.;45.5

35.7;3-pt pct.;39.6

72.4;FT pct.;63.3

CHALK TALK Oklahoma State is 0-4 in its past four games, the longest losing streak since Coach Mike Boynton Jr. took over in 2017. ... UCA Coach Russ Pennell was a former OSU assistant coach in 1990-92. ... UCA will wrap up a five-game road trip at Oklahoma State, which includes losses at Louisville, New Mexico and Indiana and a victory at UALR on Dec. 8.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 12/21/2018