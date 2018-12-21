Arkansas teen dies after being ejected from SUV in crash, sheriff says

A 19-year-old Pine Bluff woman died after her SUV hit a utility pole late Thursday and flipped multiple times, authorities said.

Anna Marie Veazey died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash along Hardin Reed Road in Pine Bluff, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office. It happened shortly before midnight.

Authorities said Veazey lost control of her 2018 Dodge Journey before it hit a pole. She was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

At least 473 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.