Whitaker rejected inquiry recusal

WASHINGTON -- Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker chose not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation even though a top Justice Department ethics official advised him to step aside out of an "abundance of caution," a senior official said Thursday.

Whitaker's past criticism of the Russia investigation has raised questions about whether he can oversee it fairly. The ethics official said this week that a recusal was "a close call," but suggested that Whitaker remove himself, even though he was not required to do so.

Whitaker decided not to take the advice.

Earlier Thursday, a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said Whitaker did not have to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation, but that wasn't the full picture.

Later, a senior Justice Department official provided a much more detailed account of the ethics consultation. It showed that although Whitaker was not required to step aside from the investigation, the issue wasn't so clear-cut. That official would discuss the matter with reporters only on condition of anonymity.

Members of Congress have expressed concerns about Whitaker's past criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties to President Donald Trump's campaign. The investigation had been overseen by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein until Trump ousted Jeff Sessions as attorney general last month and appointed Whitaker. The senior official said Rosenstein continues to have day-to-day oversight of the probe.

Whitaker met with the Justice Department's career ethics officials three times in the past six weeks, the senior official said. During one of those meetings the officials asked Whitaker about the comments he made as a legal commentator for CNN about his views of the Mueller investigation. The remarks were made before he joined the Justice Department.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who will take over as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee in January, said it was "unacceptable" that Whitaker didn't inform members of Congress about his decision not to recuse himself and vowed to question Whitaker before the committee.

Separately, Trump's pick for attorney general, William Barr, sent an unsolicited memo to the Justice Department this year criticizing a central prong of the special counsel's Russia investigation, attacking as "fatally misconceived" the idea the president could have obstructed justice.

The memo, sent in June while Barr was in private practice and months before he was selected by Trump for the Justice Department job, could factor into his future confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee and may prompt questions about his ability to oversee the special counsel's investigation in an open-minded and impartial manner.

The document argues there could be disastrous consequences for the Justice Department and the presidency if Mueller were to conclude that acts a president is legally permitted to take -- whether firing an FBI director or granting a pardon -- could constitute obstruction because of a subjective determination that they were done with corrupt intent.

"Mueller should not be permitted to demand that the President submit to interrogation about alleged obstruction," Barr wrote. "Apart from whether Mueller [has] a strong enough factual basis for doing so, Mueller's obstruction theory is fatally misconceived."

Barr acknowledged that a president can commit obstruction of justice by destroying evidence or tampering with witnesses. But, he said, he is unaware of any accusation like that in the Mueller investigation, and he said it would "do lasting damage to the Presidency and to the administration of law within the Executive branch" if an act like the firing of ex-FBI chief James Comey could amount to obstruction.

Meanwhile, the House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously Thursday to turn over a transcript of Roger Stone's testimony to Mueller -- a key step that would assist prosecutors if they decide to pursue charges in their investigation of the longtime Trump adviser.

The vote took place privately, but was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the action.

Last Friday, Mueller requested an official transcript of Stone's 2017 testimony -- the first time that the special counsel had asked the committee to turn over material the panel has gathered during its investigation.

Stone, who has advised Trump on and off for decades and was in contact with the candidate during the 2016 campaign, has been a focus of the special counsel as Mueller investigates whether the Trump campaign had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks's release of Democratic emails allegedly hacked by Russian operatives.

Stone and WikiLeaks have repeatedly denied any coordination.

