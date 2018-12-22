$10,000 donated to Ozarka College

Ozarka College has received another $10,000 endowment from the Stone County Community Resource Council in Mountain View, the college announced.

The council is composed of volunteers who collect, sort, and donate items through the Dorcas House Thrift Store where most of the items are sold for 25 cents each, or $2 per bag.

The small purchases have added up, college officials said, to the point where total donations from the Council for Ozarka College students have reached $130,000.

Of the $130,000 donated, $110,000 has been designated for scholarships and $20,000 for priority college enhancements.

The $110,000 in scholarship donations have been awarded to students -- all Stone County residents -- in $500 increments.

Ozarka College is a technical college with locations in Fulton, Izard, Sharp and Stone counties.

Metro on 12/22/2018