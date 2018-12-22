3 bills filed to pare state departments to 15

Two Arkansas state lawmakers filed three bills Friday seeking public comment on the measures, which would implement parts of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to consolidate the number of state agencies reporting to him from 42 to 15.

Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, and Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said they'll be filing 16 separate pieces of legislation seeking to allow state agencies and the public to review and comment on each proposal.

Hester said he and Davis hope to file all 16 bills by the start of the regular session Jan. 14. The other bills will be filed as soon as Bureau of Legislative Research employees complete work on them, he said.

"Although we will be pre-filing the proposals in separate pieces of legislation, our intention is to ultimately file and run one cohesive transformation bill this session," Davis said in a news release.

"This first step gives Arkansans an opportunity to review and comment on each proposal thoroughly before any vote is taken," he said.

Hutchinson plans to ask the Legislature to pass legislation to implement what would be the most sweeping reorganization of state government since 1971.

In 1971, Democratic Gov. Dale Bumpers led a successful effort to reduce the number of state agencies reporting to him from 60 to 13.

Hutchinson said in a written statement Friday that "the purpose of breaking this down into multiple bills is to make sure legislators have ample opportunity to review and to focus on the different major departments.

"It would be my hope that this could be combined into one or two bills for a final vote, but that must be determined by the legislative sponsors and legislative leadership," the Republican governor said.

Document Pre-filed government reorganization bills View

"The plan remains substantially the same as the plan we rolled out this fall, and the comments have been very supportive. There have been some minor changes, but none that have changed the overall structure."

Influential special interest groups haven't publicly announced their positions on the governor's plan, as they've waited to see the details of the legislation.

On Friday, Davis filed an eight-page House Bill 1070 to create 15 Cabinet-level departments, require each executive head of each Cabinet-level department to be called a secretary appointed by the governor, and allow for transfers of state entities to departments. Hester is the Senate sponsor of the bill.

The bill would create the following Cabinet-level departments: agriculture; commerce; corrections; education; energy and environment; finance and administration; health; human services; inspector general; labor and licensing; military; parks, heritage and tourism; public safety; transformation and shared services; and veterans affairs.

Davis also filed a 128-page House Bill 1072 to create the Department of Health as a Cabinet-level department and transfer 46 state entities -- ranging from the Arkansas Board of Nursing to the Arkansas Medical Board to Arkansas surgeon general to the Health Services Permit Agency -- to the department and allow them to retain their specific duties under state law. Hester again is the Senate sponsor.

The executive head of the Department of Health would be the secretary, who could employ a director of the department under HB1072. The department would include an Office of Oral Health, and Office of Health Information Technology. Among other things, the secretary could appoint a director of the department's Office of Oral Health and employ the Arkansas surgeon general.

House Bill 1071, at 10 pages, would create the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Cabinet-level department, transfer the Arkansas Veterans' Child Welfare Service, Arkansas Veterans Commission, the county veterans' service office program, state veterans cemetery system and the Veterans Home to the department and allow them to retain their specific duties under state law. Davis and Hester again are the sponsors in their respective legislative chambers.

The executive head of the Department of Veterans Affairs would be secretary of the department.

If enacted by the Legislature and the governor, all three bills would become effective July 1, which is the start of fiscal 2020.

When Hutchinson announced his plan to consolidate 42 agencies that report to him to 15 on Oct. 3 just before his re-election in November to a second term, he said his proposal wouldn't affect the budget until fiscal 2021, which begins July 1, 2020.

At that time, he said the savings from this reorganization will be provided "through shared services, lease and rent savings." The state Department of Finance and Administration estimated the savings at about $15 million a year, starting in fiscal 2021.

In October, Hutchinson also signaled that no decisions will be made on people who will go into the 15 Cabinet-level positions "until we see that legislation has passed and then you can start planning for the future."

In 2003, Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee led the last major effort to reorganize state government.

He won the state Senate's approval for his bill to realign 53 agencies into 10 departments, but the measure failed to clear the House of Representatives. Democrats controlled the state House and Senate then. Republicans have controlled both chambers since 2013.

A Section on 12/22/2018