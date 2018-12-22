Alexy Jean-Baptiste transferring from Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste is transferring from Arkansas.

Jean-Baptiste, a Pompano Beach, Fla., native, played in only one game in his three years on campus after arriving as a consensus three-star recruit and the No. 35 outside linebacker in the country, according to ESPN.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and did not participate in any games in 2017. In 2018, he recorded one assisted tackle and one-half tackle for loss in one game.