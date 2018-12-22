Ex-Nissan chief faces new charge

TOKYO -- Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor chairman, was arrested again by Japanese authorities Friday, this time on suspicion that he shifted more than $16 million in personal losses incurred a decade ago to the automaker.

The rearrest of Ghosn dealt a setback to his hopes for getting released from the Tokyo jail where he has been held for more than a month on different charges. It also adds to the legal problems of an executive who once oversaw a global automotive empire that sold more than 10 million cars last year.

Japanese authorities rearrested Ghosn on suspicion of breach of trust related to a financial investment that tumbled in value during the 2008 global financial crisis, according to NHK, the Japanese public broadcaster. Authorities said he transferred the investment, a derivative contract, to Nissan from his personal asset management company. Ghosn's Japanese lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The rearrest essentially gives Japanese prosecutors another chance to keep Ghosn in jail. He has been at the same detention center since Nov. 19, when law enforcement officials descended on a corporate jet after it landed and arrested him on suspicion that he underreported his compensation to Japanese authorities.

Ghosn and another executive, Greg Kelly, were indicted last week on charges that they colluded in underreporting Ghosn's compensation in securities filings. Nissan itself was also indicted on a charge of underreporting an executive's pay in regulatory filings.

On Thursday, a Tokyo court unexpectedly rejected a routine request by prosecutors to extend the detention of Ghosn and Kelly for another 10 days to continue questioning them. That opened the possibility that they could be released on bail. Kelly, an American and a former Nissan human resources manager, applied for bail Friday morning.

Ghosn's rearrest Friday gives prosecutors two days to ask a court to keep Ghosn in jail for another 10 days. They could also ask for another 10 days after that.

The detention of the two auto executives has stirred mounting international criticism. Kelly's family has appealed to U.S. and Japanese officials to help secure his release so he could have surgery to treat a spinal condition.

The drama of their detention has riveted the Japanese news media. Ghosn, 64, who was credited with rescuing Nissan nearly two decades ago, was until recently a corporate star here. His downfall, as well as an expanding narrative of corporate intrigue and backstabbing, has been followed avidly.

The case has roiled a car-making empire that includes Renault in France, which owns a 43 percent stake in Nissan. Together they are in an alliance with Mitsubishi Motors of Japan. Until his arrest last month, Ghosn ruled over the alliance.

"Nissan's own investigation is ongoing, and its scope continues to broaden," a Nissan spokesman said in a statement Friday.

On Friday morning, hours before Ghosn was rearrested, Japanese journalists started lining up at the Tokyo detention center where the men have been held. Nearly 30 people requested to see them but were quickly denied.

Under Japanese law, courts can approve prosecutors' requests to detain suspects for up to 23 days after an arrest before charging them with a crime. After suspects are indicted, prosecutors can continue to detain them unless a court approves a request for bail.

In remarks to reporters, Takashi Yamashita, Japan's justice minister, said that prosecutors had followed the law and questioned the men "appropriately."

