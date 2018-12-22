GDP growth put at 3.4% in 3Q

A container ship waits to be unloaded at the Port of Oakland in California. Despite 3.4 percent GDP growth in the third quarter, analysts say business spending is showing signs of slowing.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy expanded at a solid 3.4 percent annual rate in the third quarter, slightly slower than the previous estimate as consumer spending and exports were revised lower. The economy is expected to slow further in the current quarter.

The Commerce Department said Friday that growth in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, was revised down from an earlier estimate of 3.5 percent. The still-strong performance followed a sizzling 4.2 percent advance in the second quarter and a moderate 2.2 percent increase in the first quarter.

Economists believe that economic growth is slowing in the fourth quarter to around 2.5 percent. For the full year, gross domestic product growth is projected to top 3 percent -- the best showing since 2005.

President Donald Trump has often cited the upturn in economic growth as evidence that his economic program, which includes a $1.5 trillion tax cut passed last year, has lifted the economy to a stronger growth path.

However, analysts believe that the boost from the tax cut and increased government spending Congress approved last February will begin to fade in 2019. They are forecasting growth will slow to around 2.7 percent in 2019. Some analysts believe that by 2020, gross domestic product growth may be barely above 1 percent or could slip into a recession that year.

The Trump administration insists that the impact from the tax cuts, deregulation and tougher enforcement of trade agreements will keep the economy expanding at a sustained rate of 3 percent in coming years.

The report on Friday was the government's third and final look at the July-September quarter.

Driving Friday's downward revision was an even bigger decline in exports of a category that includes industrial machinery, as well as slower consumer spending on nondurable goods such as gasoline and other energy products.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, still grew at a solid annual rate of 3.5 percent in November. Spending went up 0.4 percent from the previous month, a moderate gain that should sustain steady economic growth.

Personal incomes rose 0.2 percent, down from 0.5 percent in the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Consumer spending jumped by the most in 13 months in October, and November's solid gain on top of that points to healthy spending in the final three months of the year.

A measure of inflation tied to consumer purchases slipped, rising 1.8 percent from a year ago, down from last month's 2 percent annual gain.

Business spending is showing signs of slowing, leaving more of the burden on consumers to power the economy. A gauge of business investment in large equipment such as machinery and computers fell in November for the third time in four months, according to a separate Commerce Department report Friday.

Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment fell in November, missing forecasts for an increase and adding to signs that demand is slowing amid risks from the trade war with China.

Nonmilitary capital-goods orders excluding aircraft -- a proxy for business investment -- dropped 0.6 percent, after an upwardly revised 0.5 percent increase the prior month. Bookings for all durable goods, a broader measure of items meant to last at least three years, rebounded by less than expected.

Orders for machinery fell the most since March, and they also declined for electrical equipment, appliances and components as well as motor vehicles and parts. Primary metals, fabricated metal products and communications equipment showed gains.

The GDP report showed nonresidential fixed investment -- which includes spending on equipment, structures and intellectual property -- grew at an unrevised 2.5 percent pace in the third quarter. That followed a second-quarter advance of 8.7 percent.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosted its key policy rate for a fourth time this year but lowered its outlook for rate increases next year from three to two. The projection of fewer future rate increases failed to calm Wall Street investors, who sent stocks sharply lower. They had been hoping for the Fed to declare a pause in its rate-increase campaign.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Shobhana Chandra of Bloomberg News.

Business on 12/22/2018