LR police open fire, hurt man inside car

While Little Rock officers were checking out a suspicious car in a Motel 6 parking lot Thursday evening, the vehicle's driver backed into the patrol unit and officers fired multiple shots, critically injuring one man, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock's interim Police Chief Hayward Finks said multiple burglaries have occurred in the area of the Motel 6 at 10524 W. Markham St. Police officers Cody Hall and James McConnell were patrolling in the area when they spotted a suspicious vehicle, police spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release Friday.

Finks could not say what initially made the vehicle appear suspicious.

Police dispatch logs show that at 11:38 p.m., officers made a traffic stop at the West Markham Street address.

Officers approached the white Honda Fit as its three occupants were exiting it, the release said. Hall and McConnell ordered the three to get back into the car, which they did, reports say.

That's when driver Jacob Goff, 20, put the car in reverse and backed up, injuring McConnell's hand and arm before ramming the police vehicle, Barnes said.

The officers ordered Goff to stop the car, but instead he turned the vehicle and drove toward Hall, Barnes said. While the car was accelerating toward Hall, both officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking Goff, he said.

Neither of the other two occupants were injured, Finks said.

Officers rendered first aid until ambulance personnel could take Goff to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition Friday afternoon, Barnes said. When he's released from the hospital, Goff will be charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, second-degree battery and theft by receiving, Barnes said.

More than a dozen police cars responded to the shooting, creating a swarm of blue lights and leaving yellow police tape around the back side of the hotel. Officers spoke to witnesses and cataloged the crime scene until well into Friday morning, officers reported.

The other two people in the vehicle were taken in for questioning. One was released, and the other was arrested on existing warrants out of Faulkner County, Barnes said.

Both officers were put on paid leave until an internal investigation into the shooting is complete, per department policy. Hall was hired as a Little Rock police officer Dec. 17, 2012, Barnes said. McConnell was hired Feb. 20, 2017.

The vehicle Goff was driving had been reported stolen in Little Rock on Dec. 19, 24 hours before the incident, Barnes said.

As a 17-year-old, Goff injured a Sherwood police officer while resisting arrest on a charge of aggravated robbery in a tobacco-store theft in 2015, according to court documents.

On Nov 2, 2015, the officer pulled over a speeding vehicle in the area of Wildwood Avenue in Sherwood. Goff, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was in the passenger seat, court documents said. When the officer tried to arrest him, Goff began fighting and flailing, injuring the officer's elbow, the report said.

Officers reported finding drugs in the vehicle. Goff was charged with possession of more than 14 grams of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and second-degree battery, according to court records.

Though initially charged as an adult, the case was transferred to juvenile court in 2016, court records show.

Finks said the West Markham Street area of Little Rock has seen multiple car break-ins in recent weeks, and Little Rock police data show multiple reports of aggravated assaults, robberies and thefts in the area of the Motel 6.

Since 2015, officers have responded to at least 137 incidents at that motel, data from the Police Department show. This year, there have been six aggravated assaults, six cases of larceny and 15 thefts from the motel building, reports show.

One car break-in was recorded in June at the motel.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault report at the motel as recently as Sunday, when three people were held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery, according to an arrest report. One of the victims reportedly pepper-sprayed the robber, sending him running, and officers arrested him later that day.

The Thursday night gunfire is the third officer-involved shooting this year in Little Rock.

On Feb. 27, a Little Rock police officer shot a man who was attempting to break into his apartment near 420 Markham Mesa Place, according to previous reports. On April 13, a Little Rock woman who threatened police with a knife was shot while officers were trying to talk her out of committing suicide, previous reports said.

