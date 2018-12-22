Most of Clinton Center to close during budget stalemate, but store, restaurant offering 'shutdown specials'

The Clinton Presidential Center will mostly close during the federal government shutdown, but its restaurant and gift shop will stay open and offer "shutdown specials," officials said on Saturday.

Hot Springs National Park, meanwhile, will remain accessible to visitors with some changes. Emergency and rescue services will be limited, the park said in a statement, and all park programs have been canceled. National Park Service-provided visitor services including restrooms, trash collection and maintenance won't be offered.

At the Clinton Center, the permanent and temporary exhibits will be closed until the shutdown ends. The center said that the restaurant — 42 bar and table — will offer daily specials, including one on Saturday called a grilled cheeseburger, which is a burger pressed between two grilled cheese sandwiches. The gift store in the center's lobby will offer a 42 percent discount on most items.

The center is one of Little Rock's top tourist attractions and has drawn more than 4.5 million visitors since it opened in 2004.

The center, including the restaurant and gift shop, will be closed on Christmas and New Year's day.