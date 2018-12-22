BASEBALL

Angels sign RHP Harvey

The Los Angeles Angels have officially agreed to a one-year deal with pitcher Matt Harvey. The deal announced Friday is worth $11 million but the right-hander could earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses. Harvey, 29, started last season with the New York Mets before being traded to Cincinnati. He went 7-7 with a 4.50 ERA in 24 starts for the Reds. His 3.54 strikeout/walk rate was 13th in the National League and his 7.8 strikeouts per 9 innings were his highest mark since 2015. Harvey was selected by the Angels in the third round of the 2007 amateur draft but chose to attend the University of North Carolina. The Mets drafted him in the first round three years later with the seventh-overall pick. He is 41-44 with a 3.80 ERA in his big league career.

A's get Profar in 3-team deal

Texas Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar has been traded to the Oakland Athletics in a three-team deal that included Tampa Bay and netted Texas four players. In the deal Friday, the Rangers acquired right-hander Yoel Espinal and left-handers Kyle Bird and Brock Burke from Tampa Bay, and infielder Eli White from Oakland. Texas also got international slot compensation from the A's. Texas sent Profar to the A's and minor league right-hander Rollie Lacy to Tampa Bay. The A's also sent right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagan and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round A pick to the Rays. Profar hit .254 with 35 doubles, 6 triples, 20 home runs and 77 RBI in 146 games for Texas last season.

Mariners swap for Santana

The Seattle Mariners have acquired outfielder Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Ben Gamel and minor-league pitcher Noah Zavalos. The swap of young outfielders was announced on Friday afternoon. Santana, 26, is two years removed from hitting 30 home runs and having 85 RBI, but he struggled to find a consistent spot in the Brewers' outfield last season after the additions of Lorenzo Cain and NL MVP Christian Yelich. Santana appeared in just 85 games and hit .265 with 5 home runs and 20 RBI. He played even less in the field, appearing in only 55 games defensively a year after starting 138 games in right field for the Brewers. Gamel, 26, appeared in 101 games last season for the Mariners and hit .272, but started just 69 games. He was a regular defensive replacement and can play both left and right field. Two seasons ago, Gamel started 127 games and hit .275 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI.

Sabathia gets arterial stent

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia had a stent inserted after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart. Sabathia's agent, Kyle Thousand, told The Athletic the successful procedure took place Dec. 11. Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said the 38-year-old pitcher is expected to report to spring training on time in mid-February. Sabathia is listed as 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, and the left-hander's weight has contributed to a chronic right knee problem that has required several operations.

Ex-Mariners director sues

A wrongful-termination lawsuit filed by the Seattle Mariners' former high-performance director alleges she went to team owners John Stanton and Buck Ferguson and CEO Kevin Mather as far back as March to complain about alleged discriminatory treatment. The lawsuit also says several Latino players complained to Dr. Lorena Martin about feeling excluded and that General Manager Jerry Dipoto took midseason steps to deliberately undermine the progress and mental state of star pitcher Felix Hernandez. Martin's lawsuit, filed Wednesday, counters claims by the team that Martin did not approach anyone with complaints of racial and gender discrimination before making accusatory Instagram posts last month that led to her termination. The Seattle Times reports that the lawsuit states Mather, after hearing Martin's complaints about Dipoto, vowed to address the matter and put a stop to what Mather viewed as bullying. The Mariners have denied Martin's allegations and Major League Baseball is investigating.

FOOTBALL

Harbaugh will return

John Harbaugh will return as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, and the team is working to extend his contract, which expires after next season, the team announced Friday evening. The unexpected announcement came on the eve of a vital game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which could determine whether the Ravens will miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. It abruptly cut off speculation that the franchise might move on from the most successful coach in its history. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said he considered making a coaching change after last season, when the team's playoff hopes were dashed in a New Year's Eve loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. When the Ravens dropped to 4-5 going into their Week 10 bye, new reports swirled suggesting Harbaugh was in jeopardy. Since then, the Ravens have won four of five games and executed a sweeping transition in offensive philosophy with rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback. That transformation has put them in position to claim either an AFC North title or the second AFC wild-card berth, and apparently secured Harbaugh's future with the team he's coached for 11 seasons

OLYMPICS

WADA gets nothing

The World Anti-Doping Agency said its team has returned from Moscow empty-handed after Russian authorities prevented it from accessing key doping data held at a laboratory there. WADA reinstated the suspended Russian Anti-Doping Agency in September on the condition Russian authorities hand over lab data which could allow many past doping offenses to be prosecuted. However, WADA said its delegation "was unable to complete its mission within the prescribed time" after Russia unexpectedly demanded its equipment was "certified under Russian law." WADA said that demand wasn't raised at earlier talks. WADA said team leader Toni Pascual will now prepare a report on the failed mission but the team could yet return by the Dec. 31 deadline if Russia resolves the issue.

BASEBALL

Average MLB salary drops $1,436 this year

The average major league salary dropped this year for the first time since 2004 and for only the fourth time since record-keeping started 50 years ago, according to the players’ association.

The union said Friday its final average was $4,095,686, down $1,436 from $4,097,122 last year.

Since the union started keeping track in 1967, the only previous declines had been by $66 in 1987, when owners were found to have conspired to hold down salaries among free agents; a 4 percent decline in 1995 following a 7½-month strike that wiped out the World Series for the first time since 1904; and by 2.5 percent in 2004.

This year’s survey was based on the 968 players on major league rosters and disabled lists on Aug. 31, the last day before the active player limit expanded from 25 to 40.

Major League Baseball calculated this year’s average at $4,007,985, a 0.77 percent increase from a revised figure of $3,977,446 for 2017. The union includes a pro-rated share of option buyouts that may be earned if the option is declined, while MLB does not take those into account in its average.

After years of strong growth, salaries have stagnated over the last three years. The union’s average this year is up just 3.6 percent from $3,952,252 in 2015. The increase from 2012 to 2015 was 23 percent.

An unusually slow free-agent market last offseason contributed to this year’s drop. Among the 166 players who exercised the right to become free agents after the World Series, exactly half of the 140 agreements reached were completed after the start of spring training workouts Feb. 14. Many of those deals involving veterans were for depressed prices.

