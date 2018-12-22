Justin Booth

Where I live:In Stifft Station near Kavanaugh and Markham, in the home of Arkansan-turned-New-York-filmmaker Kim Swink. Artsy, friendly people walk dogs and greet you; it is a pleasant walk to the White Water Tavern.

I am primarily a poet. Which, as Little Rock's Kara Bibb says, "is another way of saying I work in a coffee shop." In my case it's Hillcrest Liquor and Fine Wines. I have published a half-dozen books and am writing a film based on my life, but I still have to buy a bottle and some sushi from time to time. I enjoy the energy of the people I work with.

My favorite space is: My studio, where most of my time is spent sitting next to my record player in front of my keyboard. Some days I read, every day I write, inspired by albums by Blaze Foley, Tom Waits, or Hurray for the Riff Raff. After a few too many highballs, I turn the volume up loud and enjoy the fact I have this life. My space was once a cardboard box flattened on the sidewalk. I sang songs to myself as I tried to sleep. Now I play them loud in my little studio in Stifft Station.

If there is one change to improve this space, I would: I wouldn't mind a hot tub, but if I could do anything at all, a disco like Steve Martin's character from The Jerk would be fantastic. Really, it's such a cool space in such a great place in my hometown; I feel it is perfect.

-- Philip Martin

If you have a favorite Personal Space, email Rachel O'Neal at

roneal@arkansasonline.com

HomeStyle on 12/22/2018