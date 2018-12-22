Ravens', Chargers' QBs big on contrasts

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Carson, Calif.

CARSON, Calif. -- The quarterback matchup for today's pivotal game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers might offer the biggest contrasts this season.

The Chargers, who have clinched their first postseason berth since 2013, feature cagy veteran Philip Rivers, who is having one of the best seasons of his 15-year career. The Ravens have surged back into postseason contention behind fleet-footed rookie Lamar Jackson, who has won four of his five starts.

They meet in a prime-time game with plenty of implications for the AFC playoff picture. Baltimore (8-6) has a one-game lead for the final AFC wild-card spot, but also is just a half-game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

Los Angeles (11-3) is tied with Kansas City for the lead in the AFC West and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But it needs to win out along with the Chiefs to drop one of their final two games to win the division.

"Playoff football has begun. We can't wait around until January," Rivers said.

Rivers is third in the league with a 112.4 passer rating and needs 49 yards to join Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as the only players with 10 or more 4,000-yard seasons. He is averaging 314.1 yards per game at home with 16 touchdowns against 4 interceptions.

Rivers' 69.4 completion percentage is the second highest of his career. He also has one of the deeper receiving corps in the league with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams. The Chargers, though, are facing a Baltimore defense ranked first in the league overall and third against the pass.

Rivers has five 300-yard games this season; Baltimore has allowed only three the past two years.

"A lot of those guys, the secondary, are high draft picks that can cover you, and there's the linebacker that can really run," Rivers said. "You've got big boys on the interior that can stop the run and penetrate. So it's a top defense in the league for a reason."

Jackson has rushed for 566 yards this season, tops among quarterbacks. Since becoming the starter, he has 427 yards, fifth most by anyone in the league. Jackson, though, shouldn't be totally overlooked as a passer. He has a 58.9 completion percentage and a 79.1 passer rating.

Chargers safety Derwin James, who faced Jackson twice in college, said the biggest improvement he has seen from Jackson is in understanding defenses.

"You're not seeing as many home run balls from him. You are still seeing the big gains and people attacking him, but the running ability is always going to be there," James said. "You think because he's a quarterback he can't take those hits, but he can."

Today also features an intriguing matchup of running backs -- LA's Melvin Gordon and Baltimore's Gus Edwards.

Gordon returns after missing the past three games due to a sprained MCL in his right knee. He is sixth in the AFC in rushing with 802 yards and is second in rushing average per game (80.2).

Edwards has rushed for 486 yards the past five games, fourth most in the league. Baltimore is the first team since the 1976 Steelers to have 190 rushing yards or more in five consecutive games.

The Ravens are 37 for 72 (51 percent) on third down since Jackson took over five weeks ago.

One reason is that the running game has provided more manageable situations on third down. But when it's time to pass, Jackson is ready and able to fling it.

"Lamar has done a really good job when we've passed the ball in most of those third-down situations," offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said.

Converting third downs keeps the offense on the field, and the defense has done a good job making the opposition punt. Baltimore is allowing a 34.2 success rate on third downs, third-best percentage in the NFL.

The Chargers have won four consecutive, but they fell behind by 10 points or more in the first half of three games. With Baltimore's reliance on the run and controlling the clock, Los Angeles will need to avoid another slow start.

"I wish there was a switch that we could just flip and turn on. But I think it's just guys sticking to the plan, doing their job and just believing that if we keep doing the right things that the game will turn," Coach Anthony Lynn said.

