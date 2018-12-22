Sections
Arkansas' delegates stuck in D.C. trying to resolve budget stalemate; $5B for wall 'important,' Boozman says

by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 4:30 a.m. 29comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Capitol Christmas tree decorations are seen outside of The U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Republican-led House approved funding for President Donald Trump's border wall in legislation that pushes the government closer to a partial government shutdown. The bill now goes to the Senate. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Members of the all-Republican Arkansas congressional delegation had hoped to be home by now, spending time with family members and preparing for the holidays.

Instead they're stuck in Washington, trying to resolve another budget stalemate.

House members went home Friday evening without reaching a solution. They were scheduled to return today.

[RELATED: D.C. gridlock starts shutdown]

Late Friday, U.S. Rep. French Hill said all eyes are on the Senate.

"It's my hope that the senators can reach an agreement to keep the government open and do that this evening or ... in the morning so we minimize any impact from the government being shut down," the Republican from Little Rock said.

Originally, lawmakers were scheduled to leave town Dec. 14. The funding impasse scuttled those plans.

The delay is hardly a shock, according to Hill.

"In my view, Congress always waits till its deadlines to function. This is an issue that we've talked about for weeks, and many of us in the House urged action on this last week so that we would not run up against the deadline," he said.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman said he's not surprised that President Donald Trump was unwilling to accept $1.6 billion for border security.

It simply isn't enough funding, the Republican from Rogers said.

"I very much support the $5 billion," Boozman said. "[Trump] feels like it's very, very important. I feel like it's important. I think most Republicans ... and certainly a good portion of the country feels like it's important to spend the money."

The budgetary standoff will be resolved "at some point," Boozman said. "The question is can we reach a resolution quickly or not. I would very much like to do that."

If there's a lengthy shutdown, border patrol workers won't get paid, and average Americans will suffer, Boozman said.

It's important to secure the funding "in as timely a fashion as possible," he said.

"Hopefully, we'll be talking soon and saying, 'It's all over. The president's happy. We're happy. The nation's happy and starting off the new year right,'" Boozman added.

Other members of the delegation also emphasized the importance of securing border fencing.

In a meeting Thursday morning of the Republican House Conference, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack urged his colleagues to take a stand for border security, online news outlet Politico reported.

To emphasize his point, the Republican from Rogers read a quote from John Stuart Mill, the 19th-century British philosopher: "War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things. The decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth war is much worse."

A spokesman for Womack said the lawmaker will stay in the capital as long as it takes to solve the problem.

"He's here until this is resolved, but is certainly hoping to spend Christmas with his wife and grandsons," Claire Burghoff said.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman noted that the House had already passed a funding bill that's acceptable to the president.

"The ball is in the Senate's court," the Republican from Hot Springs said in an email. "I would like to be home with my family for Christmas, but there is still work to do here."

A Section on 12/22/2018

Print Headline: Arkansas' delegates stuck in D.C. trying to resolve budget stalemate

Comments

  • wolfman
    December 22, 2018 at 4:46 a.m.

    The repubs are obsessed with the wall. 5 billion is a lot of money. It can be better spent on something else. Like education. Infrastructure.rememeber that promise. But trump is soo obsessed with a walll.

  • RBear
    December 22, 2018 at 7:10 a.m.

    Boozman said, "certainly a good portion of the country feels like it's important to spend the money." That is completely false. Many, many polls have shown a good portion of the country believes wall funding is wasteful and unnecessary. Boozman may be safe in AR where the average Arkansan thinks a wasteful wall is necessary, but he needs to understand he is on the wrong side of the nation on this one.
    ...
    He also singled out border security as not being paid. Actually, it's many, many more federal employees, 400,000 of whom have to work through the shutdown AND the holiday season without being paid. I've read LRCrook state nonchalantly to go ahead and shut down the federal government because it's only 25% of it. What he fails to reveal or is maybe too ignorant to know is that it is a majority of key departments that are involved in the shutdown including the DHS and many critical departments that serve the infrastructure of our country.
    ...
    Trump stated in his meeting with Democratic leaders that HE would own the shutdown and not blame Democrats. On Friday, he lied about that statement and blamed Democrats for the shutdown. He is losing support of many Americans in his personal vendetta for the wasteful wall. He ignores many factors about border security and apparently is stuck on campaign promises to keep his base happy, a base that is shrinking every day.
    ...
    With a number of bad moves on his part, he is slowly but decisively eroding his base as the economy starts to slow due to trade restrictions, his administration falls apart with the lost of key members due to resignations or ethics investigations, and his foreign policy becomes helter skelter. He is showing how ignorant he is on running the country and even his own party is questioning whether he's the right candidate for 2020.
  • Jfish
    December 22, 2018 at 7:49 a.m.

    I predict it will be about a 50/50 split for public for/against the shutdown. Almost all the politicians say they are for immigration reform but the can has been kicked down the road since Reagan. Trump was elected on immigration reform so I think it is a good risk for him.

  • RBear
    December 22, 2018 at 8:15 a.m.

    JFish I think you're wrong on that and there are many things which point to the matter. The "wall" is not immigration reform so I'm curious why you think it is. The American public is for immigration reform and we've been there before in compromises with Republicans that went unfulfilled. In fact, Schumer actually offered Trump $25 billion for his wall IF he would agree to a path to citizenship for Dreamers, a move the majority of nation supported.
    ...
    So, I'm curious why you think Trump will weather this when he's done a lousy job on immigration reform in the past. All Democrats have to do is pull out Trump's worst hits on immigration, border security, and the statement that he will own the shutdown and not blame Democrats. I think the American public is fed up with his obsession with this wall.
  • Jfish
    December 22, 2018 at 9:21 a.m.

    Well Rbear IMO, we can talk pie in the sky surveillance cameras, worker ID's, deporting illegals, but we all know that none of this is likely to happen anytime soon (deportations will likely never happen) and we don't even know if the number of illegals is 10 or 20 million at this point. So, a wall makes the statement that we are going to get serious about border security and you will not be an exception to our laws just because you live in a country on our southern border.

  • RBear
    December 22, 2018 at 9:36 a.m.

    JFish said, "deportations will likely never happen." Actually, if you had paid attention to an exchange I had with SeanJohn you would have noted that under Obama deportations were at an all-time high of 3 million illegal immigrants, far greater than both Clinton and Bush combined. You would also find out that Trump has had FEWER deportations in his two years than in Obama's first two years. That's more under Obama with less funding for ICE than has been give to Trump's ICE.
    ...
    You would also find out that border crossings were fewer AND returns were greater. That means border security was working under Obama with less money. So, when I say the border wall is wasteful I'm speaking from fact-based evidence. Quite frankly, I don't know what Trump is doing with all this money but whatever it is he's wasting it away. He sent troops to the Texas border and they are still sitting there during the holiday season away from their families WAITING for SOMEONE to show up so they can "protect our borders."
    ...
    So, tell me what a wall will accomplish that hasn't been accomplished before with less funding? What exactly will this magical wall do? In all cases where Trump has cited walls "working," they have been accompanied with extreme security measures like the Berlin Wall where people were killed crossing it. If you're talking a Berlin Wall, you better be ready to sink a LOT of money into something that does very little for the country.
    ...
    Like I said, Trump was offered funding for his wall in exchange for a deal for Dreamers and rejected it. We have been serious about border security, but apparently you have ignored the prior evidence because ... well, it was that African-American president who enforced it.
  • GeneralMac
    December 22, 2018 at 9:48 a.m.

    Someone , maybe RBear, should tell ILLEGALS they have less to fear with Trump as president than they did as Barack HUSSEIN Obama as president.

    I doubt they believe that.

    Why are liberal Democrats clamoring to get rid of ICE now that Trump is president yet were silent when Barack HUSSEIN Obama was president ?
  • GeneralMac
    December 22, 2018 at 9:58 a.m.

    Ask the old Russian hard liners how to handle border security.

    The Soviet Union had a border that very few residents were able to escape outwards.
    Certainly a similar design could be used to prevent ILLEGALS from penetrating inwards.

    If ther is a will, there is a way.
  • Jfish
    December 22, 2018 at 10:13 a.m.

    Well, if you will notice, I did not make it a republican vs democrat or a Bush vs Obama thing. I will not dispute the Obama deportations since they can be documented and might be accurate, however, my overall point is when you have hundreds/maybe thousands of miles of unsecured border, then the numbers don't mean a whole lot because it is just a guess as to how many of coming in and to prove that, the number that I see thrown out by most is that there are 10-20 million illegals, so that is a huge margin of error any way you cut it.

  • Shoe
    December 22, 2018 at 10:19 a.m.

    generalmac Why the all caps in President Obama's middle name? What's in a name?
