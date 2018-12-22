FOOTBALL

Bush signs with Razorbacks

University of Arkansas corner back commitment Devin Bush signed with the Razorbacks on Friday, the last day of the early signing period.

He committed to Arkansas on Nov. 11 during an official visit to Fayetteville, but appeared to be waiting to sign in February.

Bush, 6-0, 187 pounds, of New Orleans Edna Karr had reported scholarship offers from Arkansas, Virginia, LSU, Oklahoma, Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and others. He initially planned to enroll in January but will wait to report in the summer.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 16 cornerback and No. 219 overall prospect in the nation. Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and safeties coach Ron Cooper recruited Bush.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Arkansas' class No. 15 nationally and Bush a 4-star-plus prospect.

"I've seen Devin since his freshman year because I go by Karr High School every year," Lemming said. "He's a cover corner. He's got length and he's also got the confidence I like to see in a ball player. Very impressed with him on film. He's another guy I think will play right away as a true freshman."

Bush is the third defensive back to sign with Arkansas, while cornerback Adonis Otey of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is committed to the Hogs, but plans to sign in February.

Bush became Arkansas' No. 21 signee for the 2019 class.

-- Richard Davenport

OUTDOORS

Deer tests positive for CWD

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Friday conformed that a white-tailed deer killed near Waldron in Scott County tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The buck was confirmed as CWD-positive by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Madison on Friday. A taxidermist obtained the sample.

Although Scott County is outside the commission's chronic wasting disease management zone, Jenn Ballard, the commission's state wildlife veterinarian, said that deer-hunting regulations will not change in Scott County for the remainder of the 2018-19 deer hunting season.

"We will evaluate the need for any expansion of the CWD Management Zone during the regular hunting regulations-setting process once the season is over," Ballard said. "Changing the regulations mid-season would not be fair to hunters."

The CWD management zone includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Madison, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Sebastian, Van Buren, Washington and Yell counties.

Ballard said the Scott County case is indicative of how the disease can slowly spread under normal circumstances.

"We know bucks tend to carry a higher prevalence of the disease than does, and we know bucks can disperse long distances, potentially moving the disease across the landscape," Ballard said. "That is why we have partnered with taxidermists to help us collect samples as a free service to hunters."

Hunters who wish to have their deer tested for CWD can voluntarily take the head of the deer with about 6 inches of neck still attached to one of the AGFC's network of participating taxidermists to have a sample tested for free. They may also drop the head off at one of dozens of CWD-testing collection stations positioned throughout the state. Visit agfc.com/cwd for a list of testing locations.

