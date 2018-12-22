Support chicken offered at airport

Airlines have begun to crack down on passengers who want to fly with pets that they declare as "emotional support" animals.

Delta Air Lines recently banned flying with emotional support kittens and puppies less than 8 weeks old and prohibited support animals of any kind from flights longer than eight hours.

But there is nothing that Delta or any other carrier can do to block the new emotional support chicken that passengers can take onto planes at the Philadelphia International Airport.

That's because the chickens have been breaded, cooked and packaged in carry-on boxes in the shape of chickens by the fast-food chicken franchise, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The boxes poke fun at the growing number of fliers who have tried to haul dogs, rabbits, horses, pigs and other creatures onto planes, under a federal law that allows passengers to fly with animals that provide comfort for flying anxiety and other emotional issues. Airlines in the last year have begun restricting what types of animals can fly, generally limiting comfort animals to dogs, cats and miniature horses.

"We appreciate how comforting emotional support animals are and wanted to create our own version," said Hope Diaz, chief marketing officer of Popeyes. "The good news is that our emotional support chicken is permitted to fly without any restrictions -- one less worry for busy travelers."

