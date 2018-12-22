Teammate precise about Foles shrine

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (left) poses with his MVP trophy during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, Bloomington, Minn.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long had specific instructions for teammate Fletcher Cox on how he should light the candles inside his locker stall Thursday afternoon.

"The big ones. Don't light the small ones. It's important that you do it in that order," Long said.

"All right, bro," Cox responded as he tried to get the grill lighter to work. "Don't start a fire."

Long is trying to keep the team's good vibes going with a Nick Foles shrine that he assembled on his locker shelf Thursday. There is a framed picture of Foles from his days with the St. Louis Rams, a personalized copy of Foles' book, Believe It, and some religious candles to complete the effect.

"He's been there to bail us out when we've had injuries before," Long said in explaining the shrine. "And this weekend, no different, I know he's going to show up big."

Foles stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz last December and helped the team complete its Super Bowl run. He worked his magic in Los Angeles last week as well to guide the Eagles to a season-saving upset victory over the Rams after Wentz was lost to a stress fracture in his back.

The team's playoff hopes are at stake again Sunday in a home game against the Houston Texans.

Foles has seen the shrine, Long said.

"I made him see it. It's for him," he said. "I just don't think he likes the attention. But it's not about attention. It's about energy. Give him some good energy. It's going to work. He always shows up big for us."

Foles' fashion choice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles spoke to the media Wednesday, and what he talked about wasn't really the highlight, but rather his choice of footwear. As he took the stage, he joked that he was wearing "comfy" five-finger glove shoes.

He said that it was a new fashion choice and noted his wife thought it was a little silly.

"I was wearing them around the house, and I thought I'd wear them to the facility and try it out," Foles said. "My wife thought I was a little crazy. I'm not really worried how I look. They're comfy."

Foles said he didn't wear them as part of a shoe endorsement.

"You wear cleats all your life, you know, your toes don't look too good," Foles said.

Tasty endorsement

Few people knew of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' love of ketchup six weeks ago, but the story of his putting the condiment on steak, macaroni and cheese and other foods went viral. Now, he has landed an endorsement deal.

Hunt's Ketchup announced Wednesday in a news release that it had signed Mahomes as a "brand ambassador."

"I've been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt's ketchup delivers every time," Mahomes said in the release. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Hunt's team."

Hunt's also released a video of Mahomes pouring a bottle of ketchup onto a plate of macaroni and cheese to announce the deal.

