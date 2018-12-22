Today's bowl capsules All times Central

Birmingham Bowl

Wake Forest (6-6) vs. Memphis (8-5)

TIME/TV 11 a.m. (ESPN)

LINE Memphis by 3

SERIES Tied 2-2

SITE Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Two of Memphis' losses have come against undefeated Central Florida, including in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Dec. 1. Memphis has a three-game bowl losing streak, which began with a 2015 Birmingham Bowl loss to Auburn. Wake Forest is in a bowl for the third consecutive season, only the second time in school history that has happened. The Demon Deacons needed victories in two of their final three games to gain bowl eligibility.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WAKE FOREST Quarterback Jamie Newman is making his fourth career start since replacing injured starter Sam Hartman. He has passed for 755 yards with 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

MEMPHIS Running back Patrick Taylor has run for 1,012 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. His role figures to get even bigger with All-American Darrell Henderson not playing in the game. Taylor's 2,424 career yards rank fifth in program history.

Armed Forces Bowl

Houston (8-4) vs. Army (10-2)

TIME/TV 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Army by 5

SERIES Houston leads 5-2

SITE Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Army, which has an eight-game winning streak since its overtime loss at playoff team Oklahoma, can finish with 11 victories for the first time. The Black Knights have also won their last three bowl games, including last year's Armed Forces Bowl. Houston, which will be without injured quarterback D'Eriq King and NFL Draft-prepping defensive tackle Ed Oliver, has lost three of its four games since a 7-1 start.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

HOUSTON Sophomore receiver Marquez Stevenson has 67 catches for 947 yards and 9 touchdowns. He led the American Athletic Conference with five 100-yard receiving games.

ARMY Kelvin Hopkins Jr. is the team's top passer and second-leading rusher. The junior quarterback has run for 847 yards and 12 touchdowns and thrown for 956 yards and 6 scores. He is 44 yards shy of Army's first 1,000-yard passing season since Carson Williams in 2007.

Dollar General Bowl

Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3)

TIME/TV 6:05 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Buffalo by 1

SERIES First meeting

SITE Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Troy is trying to win its fourth consecutive bowl game and get to 10 victories for the third season in a row. Buffalo is trying to win a bowl game for the first time. This is Buffalo's third bowl game -- the Bulls lost to UConn in the 2009 International Bowl and to San Diego State in the 2013 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BUFFALO Linebacker Khalil Hodge. The senior has been one of the most productive defensive players in the country with 139 tackles, including 7½ for a loss. He also has two sacks and an interception.

TROY Running back B.J. Smith. He's run for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns this season while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Hawaii Bowl

Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5)

TIME/TV 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Hawaii by 1

SERIES Hawaii leads 8-2

SITE Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Hawaii is seeking its seventh bowl victory in 12 appearances, including its eighth trip to the Hawaii Bowl. Louisiana Tech is in a bowl game for the 11th time overall and looking to end a fifth consecutive season with a bowl victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LOUISIANA TECH Defensive end Jaylon Ferguson is 1.5 sacks away from tying the all-time NCAA career record held by Terrell Suggs. Ferguson leads the nation in sacks (15.0) and is second in tackles for loss (23.5). His 42.5 sacks make him the nation's active career leader.

HAWAII Receiver Josh Ursua leads the nation in receiving touchdowns (16) and is three short of the school record of 19 set by Ashley Lelie in 2001. Ursua also ranks fifth in the country in receiving yards (1,343), fifth in total TDs (17) and fifth in receiving yards per game (103.3).

Jaylon Ferguson

