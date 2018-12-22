Transportation under Medicaid extended 1 year

Children and adults with developmental disabilities will be able to use the state Medicaid program's transportation service to get to their treatment programs for one more year under a settlement reached Friday in a federal lawsuit over the issue.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this month over the Department of Human Services' announcement that program participants would not be able to use Medicaid's nonemergency medical transportation benefit to access the treatment centers after Dec. 31.

Instead, the department said the treatment programs, known as Early Intervention Day Treatment and Adult Developmental Day Treatment, could provide transportation themselves and seek reimbursement from Medicaid.

The providers said the amount the state had agreed to reimburse them for transportation was not enough to cover the cost of the service.

Under the settlement, the Human Services Department agreed to seek an emergency one-year contract with Medicaid transportation companies to allow treatment program participants to continue to use nonemergency medical transportation.

The department will also increase the reimbursement rate for developmental disability treatment centers that provide transportation from $1.80 to $2.09 per mile starting Jan. 1.

The department will also conduct a cost study and negotiate with treatment providers "to try to arrive at a rate that will enable day treatment providers to either provide the transportation themselves or to subcontract with transportation companies to provide the service," according to the agreement.

The department also agreed to promulgate new regulations on transportation to the treatment centers.

Kelley Linck, chief of legislative and intergovernmental affairs for the Human Services Department, told the state Legislative Council on Friday that the one-year extension will give the treatment programs more time to develop their own transportation systems.

The decision to end Medicaid transportation to the centers resulted from the creation of the two treatment programs on July 1.

The programs replaced the Child Health Management Services program and the Developmental Day Treatment Clinic Services program, which had served adults and children. Combined the two programs had served about 18,000 children and 3,000 adults.

In the lawsuit, providers and participants said the loss of transportation would have affected "hundreds of children and adults at some 37 different locations operated by 14 different providers."

Federal Medicaid law and regulations require state Medicaid programs to provide transportation to recipients for medically necessary services, according to the suit.

A hearing in Little Rock before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker had been set for Thursday of next week on the providers' request for a temporary order forcing the state to continue allowing treatment program participants to use the Medicaid transportation service until the lawsuit is resolved.

In a court filing Friday, the providers withdrew their request in light of the agreement.

At the request of the providers and department, Baker issued an order saying she would retain jurisdiction over the case to enforce the terms of the agreement.

