Trump signs bipartisan sentencing bill

President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Washington Post reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on Nov. 27, 2018 in Washington. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.

WASHINGTON --With a government shutdown just hours away, President Donald Trump on Friday signed rare bipartisan legislation addressing concerns with the criminal justice system.

Trump called the bill "an incredible success for our country" and "beyond bipartisan" during an Oval Office signing ceremony.

Lawmakers and advocates also hailed it as an influential package and thanked the president for supporting the issue.

The legislation will give judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and will boost prisoner rehabilitation efforts, among other efforts.

It received the support of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as conservative and liberal groups that rarely work together.

Playing a key role behind the scenes was Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, whose father spent time in federal prison when he was younger.

Trump signed the First Step Act in the Oval Office, a day after the House overwhelmingly approved the most far-reaching overhaul of the criminal justice system in a generation.

Friday's ceremony follows a chaotic day in Washington during which Trump threatened to veto a Senate version of the spending bill unless billions of dollars were added to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

As of Thursday, White House officials were planning a bipartisan celebration of the new criminal justice law.

Trump took to Twitter shortly after the bill passed, hailing what he called "a great bi-partisan achievement for everybody."

"When both parties work together we can keep our Country safer," he said. "A wonderful thing for the U.S.A.!!"

During floor debate Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., called the legislation "a meaningful and historic criminal justice effort," adding that federal prisons should not be nursing homes.

While Democrats overwhelmingly supported the bill, they cautioned that it should be part of a broader effort to address inequities in the system.

"This legislation is not the end of the discussion," said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who will take over as Judiciary Committee chairman next month when Democrats take control of the House. "It will not solve long-standing problems with the criminal justice system ... but it does demonstrate we can work together to make the system more fair."

The bill would revise several sentencing laws, such as reducing the "three strikes" penalty for drug felonies from life behind bars to 25 years and retroactively limiting the disparity in sentencing guidelines between crack and powder cocaine offenses. The latter would affect about 2,000 federal inmates.

It also overhauls the federal prison system to help inmates earn reduced sentences and to lower recidivism rates.

The bill, which does not cover state jails and prisons, would through reductions in sentencing do the equivalent of shaving a collective 53,000 years off the sentences of federal inmates over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office -- though some advocacy groups dispute this figure. There were about 181,000 federal inmates as of Dec. 13, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

A similar movement has been afoot in many states as crime rates have dropped and officials have pursued cost-effective ways to cut the prison population.

A different version of the bill previously passed the House, but an amended version remained stalled in the Senate until last week amid concerns by some GOP senators that passage could make them look weak on crime.

As the House moved to adopt the Senate legislation, Rep. Douglas Collins, R-Ga., pushed back on those concerns in his floor remarks Thursday, ticking off the names of several law enforcement groups that support the bill.

"I stand before you as a son of a Georgia state trooper," he said. "I know this bill will help in the long run ... . We're helping law enforcement do their job."

He said the same approach has worked in some conservatives states, including Georgia, as well as liberal states.

Some Democrats had pushed for a more generous bill, and similar yet more expansive legislation under President Barack Obama's administration was scuttled by Republicans.

"Does [this bill] address the criminalization of poverty? No," Rep. Cedric L. Richmond D-La., said during Thursday's debate. "It leaves many sentences, unjust sentences, in place. However, there is no doubt in my mind that this bill is a positive step in the right direction."

The bill received a boost last month when Trump endorsed it as "reasonable sentencing reforms while keeping dangerous and violent criminals off our streets."

Kushner has long advocated sentencing restructuring and marshaled endorsements of the bill from a diverse coalition, including law enforcement and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Kushner personally rallied key Republican and Democratic lawmakers to support the bill, which he pitched to the president as a rare bipartisan deal, and persuaded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to bring it to a vote.

Though Trump allies have celebrated the bipartisan achievement, they have also sought to use it as a cudgel against Democrats for not coming on board with other Trump agenda items.

"Another historic win for President realDonaldTrump," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wrote on Twitter earlier this week after the bill's Senate passage. "It's been a productive two years. Imagine how much more we can accomplish in the years ahead if - like on criminal justice - Democrats spend more time working with GOP to build America up & less time tearing the President down."

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner, Philip Rucker and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/22/2018