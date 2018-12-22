TV meteorologist Perme files his last forecast, retires

Ned Perme strolled into the television station on his final day at Little Rock's KATV blaring James Brown.

He sauntered through the newsroom and said he "brought the funk," flashing an electric smile that has lighted up Arkansas television sets for more than three decades.

Station reporters clapped and cheered for "Chief," a nickname Perme has had so long that he can't quite remember when he got it. Even his grandson Hudson calls him Chief, he said with a laugh.

Perme, 64, is among the state's most recognizable TV personalities. He's been KATV's chief meteorologist for 34 of the 41 years he's worked in broadcast journalism. His last appearance as the ABC affiliate's chief meteorologist was on the 10 p.m. broadcast Friday.

"Ned is, in a way, Arkansas' weather man," said the station's Sports Director Steve Sullivan.

Arkansans laid claim to the Kentucky-raised Perme years ago. Perme moved here after working six years in Mobile, Ala., and has kept Arkansans abreast of the latest weather conditions ever since, usually with a smile.

Viewers have depended on Perme to tell them when weather conditions were getting bad, when to seek shelter and when to call their loved ones, said meteorologist Todd Yakoubian. He estimated that Perme has warned viewers about 1,500 tornadoes over his career.

Among the most significant severe weather events during Perme's career were the state's largest tornado outbreak on Jan. 21, 1999, when 57 recorded tornadoes touched down in Arkansas; the 2008 tornado that killed 13 people as it tore through north-central Arkansas on Super Tuesday; the 2010 Little Missouri River flash flood at the Albert Pike Recreational Area that killed 20 people; and the 2014 tornado that hit Mayflower and Vilonia and was responsible for 16 deaths.

"There is no doubt whatsoever he has saved countless lives," Yakoubian said.

News Director Nick Genty said Perme built a renowned weather team at the station.

"I felt that it's pretty well done," said Perme, who earned his meteorology certification from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss. "Now it's up to them to keep it going, so now was a good time for me to move on."

Many members of the station's staff grew up watching Perme and credited him for being part of why they went into the business, but they said his influence reached well beyond that.

They recalled Perme paying a visit to John Rafferty, the KATV general sales manager, after Rafferty suffered a stroke last year. He also was responsible for introducing news anchor Chris May to his future wife, and was known for making jokes during commercial breaks.

Perme also is known for playing piano in the Ned Perme Band and for writing the song "Christmas in Arkansas," which was sung by his friend the late Terry Rose.

"People have seen him on the air for years and years, and that's who he is off the air too, but he's so much more than that," May said.

Perme also has become pretty good at throwing tailgate parties. For 29 years, he has produced segments that featured high school tailgate gatherings throughout the state.

He said that when he was younger he worried that the kids wouldn't relate to him as he aged, but their devotion has continued and the segments have become a staple of the high school football season.

The kids grew up watching the segments, Perme said, and it seems they are just as excited to see him as they were 29 years ago.

"As it turns out, grandfathers can have school spirit too," he said.

Perme said he plans to remain in Little Rock for his retirement. He said he's planning to work on his golf game over the next few years and spend a lot of time "just doing a lot of nothing " and enjoying the place that has become home.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

KATV chief meteorologist Ned Perme (left) is applauded by news director Nick Genty as Perme walks into the newsroom Friday on his last day of work at the station.

Metro on 12/22/2018