UALR advance box

UALR men at Georgetown

WHEN 11 a.m. Central today

WHERE Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

RECORDS UALR 5-7, Georgetown 8-3

SERIES First meeting

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

INTERNET Fox Sports Go

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Rayjon Tucker, 6-5, Jr.;21.3;6.3

G Jaizec Lottie, 6-1, So.;8.6;4.5

G Horace Wyatt Jr., 6-7, Fr.;3.2;1.3

F Kris Bankston, 6-8, So.;10.4;5.4

C Nikola Maric, 6-10, Fr.;10.3;3.8

COACH Darrell Walker (5-7 in first year at UALR, 51-24 overall in third season)

Georgetown

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G James Akinjo, 6-0, Fr.;13.6;2.9

G Mac McClung, 6-2, Fr.;10.0;1.8

F Jamorko Pickett, 6-8, So.;5.8;4.4

F Jessie Govan, 6-10, Sr.;18.5;7.7

F Trey Mourning, 6-9, Gr.;7.7;5.4

COACH Patrick Ewing (15-15 in second season at Georgetown and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Georgetown

77.3;Points for;78.8

76.2;Points against;74.5

0.0;Rebound margin;+5.8

-1.0;Turnover margin;-1.9

49.7;FG pct.;45.5

34.2;3-pt pct.;35.6

60.3;FT pct.;74.8

CHALK TALK UALR UALR Coach Darrell Walker and Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing, former teammates with the New York Knicks (1985-86), will meet for the first time as head coaches today. ... UALR's contest at Georgetown is its final nonconference game before Sun Belt play begins Jan. 3.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 12/22/2018