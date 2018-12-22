UALR men at Georgetown
WHEN 11 a.m. Central today
WHERE Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
RECORDS UALR 5-7, Georgetown 8-3
SERIES First meeting
RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock
INTERNET Fox Sports Go
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Rayjon Tucker, 6-5, Jr.;21.3;6.3
G Jaizec Lottie, 6-1, So.;8.6;4.5
G Horace Wyatt Jr., 6-7, Fr.;3.2;1.3
F Kris Bankston, 6-8, So.;10.4;5.4
C Nikola Maric, 6-10, Fr.;10.3;3.8
COACH Darrell Walker (5-7 in first year at UALR, 51-24 overall in third season)
Georgetown
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G James Akinjo, 6-0, Fr.;13.6;2.9
G Mac McClung, 6-2, Fr.;10.0;1.8
F Jamorko Pickett, 6-8, So.;5.8;4.4
F Jessie Govan, 6-10, Sr.;18.5;7.7
F Trey Mourning, 6-9, Gr.;7.7;5.4
COACH Patrick Ewing (15-15 in second season at Georgetown and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Georgetown
77.3;Points for;78.8
76.2;Points against;74.5
0.0;Rebound margin;+5.8
-1.0;Turnover margin;-1.9
49.7;FG pct.;45.5
34.2;3-pt pct.;35.6
60.3;FT pct.;74.8
CHALK TALK UALR UALR Coach Darrell Walker and Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing, former teammates with the New York Knicks (1985-86), will meet for the first time as head coaches today. ... UALR's contest at Georgetown is its final nonconference game before Sun Belt play begins Jan. 3.
-- Christian Boutwell
Sports on 12/22/2018
Print Headline: UALR advance box
Comments