2 police recruits save driver in car

Two Texarkana Police Department recruits on the way to their police academy graduation rescued a woman who was trapped inside a vehicle, according to a recent news release from the department.

Officers Richard Conkelton and Dylan McCrary were traveling from Texarkana to the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Camden for graduation after 13 weeks of training, spokesman Cpl. Kristi Bennett said in the release.

When the recruits entered Ouachita County, they saw a vehicle in a culvert. The area had received heavy rain that produced flooding. The recruits approached to check on the vehicle and found a woman trapped inside. The woman was unable to get out because of mud and water pushing against the doors, police said.

McCrary worked to free the woman while Conkelton drove down the road in search of cellphone service so he could call 911, the release said. Eventually the recruits got the woman out of the vehicle safely, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Bennett said the recruits got cleaned up and graduated on time.

State Desk on 12/23/2018