A helping hand

The holidays can be a wonderful time for many. For others, it can be a rough reminder of how alone they feel. If money's tight, anxiety's high and needs are many, Christmas might be hard.

Thanks to some leftover cultural attitudes regarding men and mental health, some guys feel as though seeking mental health care would make them . . . less? So they might ignore it, shove it away, deny it. Eventually the problem, unaddressed, becomes crisis.

It's getting worse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Arkansas' suicide rate is up nearly 37 percent over the last 17 years. The Economist reports that the suicide rate in rural counties is 78 percent higher than it is in cities. And reports say for every two women who took their lives in 2016, seven men did the same.

Any doctor will tell you it's best to treat a problem early. But a 2014 study shows women are more likely than men to seek help for mental health issues. The perception among men that they can just tough it out needs to end.

Some groups are using marketing to combat this problem. One such campaign is called Man Therapy. It features a fictional therapist named Dr. Richard Mahogany. In a short introductory videos, Dr. Mahogany sits in an office with wooden furniture and a moose head mounted behind him. He has a thick mustache. He looks and sounds like a man's man.

The doc says funny things like, "Did you know that men have feelings too? And no, not just the hippies, all of us! Hello, I'm Dr. Rich Mahogany, welcome to man therapy." The website www.mantherapy.org features humorous videos to address mental health while staying "manly," resources to get in touch with therapists, a crisis hotline, a mental health quiz and more. It's all designed to get men thinking about their mental health in a positive way.

And it works. Public health officials in Montana's Lewis and Clark County launched a Man Therapy campaign to end the stigma of getting help for depression and suicidal thoughts about four months ago. Since the launch, a TV station there reports that the campaign's website has seen nearly 1,000 new users, with almost 200 using the site's mental health screener and 25 people using the red phone option, which connects them with a suicide prevention online chat and a lifeline phone number.

Similar campaigns have been launched in Colorado and other states. Public health officials hold events for Man Therapy, passing out humorous cards that say things like "You can't fix your mental health with duct tape," and "Therapy from the creators of pork chops and fighter jets." They hope to head mental health problems off at the start and catch them before they devolve into disasters because of negligence--and denial.

It would be great to see this program expanded to Arkansas, so men suffering from depression get the message that it's okay to seek help.

Arkansas can do more to address the issue, expanding crisis centers and offering economic incentives for therapists to expand their practices into rural parts of the state, particularly in the Delta and southern portions of Arkansas.

Mental health problems don't always go away, but they can get worse if left untreated. The message should be: If you need help, man up and go get it.

