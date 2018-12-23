The Nation in Brief

Musicians perform Saturday during a Tuba Christmas performance at the First United Church of Christ in Austinburg Township, Ohio.

Referee benched for requiring haircut

BUENA, N.J. -- New Jersey's athletic association said Saturday that a referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit won't be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.

Michael Cherenson, spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the organization had reached out to groups that assign referees "and they've all agreed" not to assign Alan Maloney to any event until further notice.

Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair Wednesday night during a match. But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. A reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared distraught.

The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident "racist," "cruel" and "humiliating."

Gov. Phil Murphy weighed in on the issue on Twitter, saying he was "deeply disturbed" by the story.

"No student should have to needlessly choose between his or her identity and playing sports," he said.

The state attorney general's office has confirmed an investigation by the Civil Rights Division.

Filing expands on state's opioid suit

An updated complaint in Massachusetts' lawsuit against Purdue Pharma claims members of the family that owns the OxyContin maker are personally responsible for fueling abuse of the deadly painkiller.

The filing late Friday in Suffolk Superior Court expands on the lawsuit the state filed in June against the drugmaker, 16 current and former executives and members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.

The lawsuit asserts that over the past decade, the Sacklers controlled a deceptive sales campaign aimed at getting more people on higher doses of opioids to boost profits.

The state accused the Sacklers of directing the company to hire hundreds more sales representatives to visit doctors "thousands more times" in a bid to get more doctors to prescribe its painkiller. The Sacklers also directed sales representatives to encourage doctors to prescribe more of the opioids at the highest doses, according to the complaint.

In addition, the suit contends, the Sacklers "studied unlawful tactics to keep patients on opioids longer and then ordered staff to use them."

Stamford, Conn.-based Purdue Pharma has denied the allegations.

In a statement Saturday, the company called Massachusetts' updated complaint "irresponsible and inaccurate," adding that "Purdue and the individual defendants will aggressively defend against these misleading allegations."

Chinese researcher charged with theft

TULSA -- Federal prosecutors said Friday that a Chinese citizen employed by an Oklahoma petroleum company has been charged with stealing trade secrets.

Authorities said Hongjin Tan, 35, is accused of stealing trade secrets from his unnamed U.S.-based employer, which operates a research facility in the Tulsa area.

An affidavit filed by the FBI alleges that Tan stole secrets about an unidentified product, worth between $1.4 billion and $1.8 billion to his employer, to benefit a Chinese company where Tan had been offered work.

Authorities said Tan downloaded hundreds of computer files, including research reports, regarding the manufacture of a "research and development downstream energy market product."

The reports described not only how to make the product, which the company says "is a complicated and technically difficult process," but also the company's plans to market the product in China and in cellphone and lithium-based battery systems, according to the affidavit.

A LinkedIn profile lists a Hongjin Tan whose background matches descriptions in the affidavit and states he was a staff scientist at the Phillips 66 Research Center in Bartlesville, about 41 miles north of Tulsa.

A spokesman for Phillips 66, Melissa Ory, said in an email that the Houston-based company "is cooperating with the FBI on an ongoing investigation involving a former employee at our Bartlesville location." Ory declined to discuss additional details.

Salmonella fears prompt turkey recall

Jennie-O Turkey Store is recalling 164,210 pounds of raw turkey because of possible salmonella contamination, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.

Friday's announcement comes amid a continued outbreak of salmonella in turkey products dating back to late last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 52 new cases of salmonella, bringing the total to 216 people infected across 38 states and the District of Columbia.

One person in California died from the illness, and 84 others have been hospitalized, according to the CDC.

The ground turkey products were produced in Minnesota on Oct. 22 and 23.

In a news release, the USDA included photos of the labels of the possibly contaminated products. The agency urged consumers to throw away or return any potentially contaminated products.

The first reported illnesses associated with this strain of salmonella date back to Nov. 20, 2017, according to the CDC. In November of this year, days before Thanksgiving, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that a Jennie-O Turkey Store in Wisconsin was recalling 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey.

