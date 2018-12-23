Little Rock notebook

City directors OK

funds for chamber

The city Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to continue its annual $300,000 contribution to the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The ordinance passed 7 to 1 with 1 present vote. City Directors Capi Peck, Lance Hines, Doris Wright, B.J. Wyrick, Joan Adcock, Gene Fortson and Dean Kumpuris voted yes. Kathy Webb voted no, and Ken Richardson voted present.

The city restarted its payments to the chamber in April 2017, after a constitutional amendment approved by voters the year before made it legal for localities to enter into economic-development contracts with area chambers or other private entities. A judge had ruled in 2015 that the payments were unconstitutional.

Swearing-in event

set for new mayor

The city will host a public swearing-in of Mayor-elect Frank Scott Jr. and an administration of the oaths of office for city directors on Jan. 1.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the Robinson Center at 426 W. Markham St.

The event is free and open to the public. A public reception will follow.

The city directors who won new four-year terms in November are Erma Hendrix, Ken Richardson, Kathy Webb, Lance Hines, Doris Wright and B.J. Wyrick. Webb and Hines were unopposed.

Leadership award

given to nonprofit

StudioMAIN, a Little Rock nonprofit aimed at engaging partners on design and construction projects, was awarded the 2018 William F. Rector Memorial Award for Distinguished Civic Achievement.

The award has been presented annually since 1976 by Fifty for the Future, a collection of company executives and community leaders focused on economic opportunities. It highlights "individuals who have exhibited outstanding community leadership and have made significant contributions to Little Rock's growth and development," a news release states.

A $2,500 gift was awarded to StudioMAIN.

New-playgrounds

contract approved

The city of Little Rock will contract with Landscape Structures Inc. to construct four new playgrounds at city parks.

The new structures at Reservoir, Ottenheimer, Kanis and Hanger Hill parks will include items that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Much of the current equipment is old and in need of safety and accessibility improvements.

The city received a $250,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism to build the playgrounds. The city is required to provide $250,000 in matching funds for the projects. The cost of the contract is $464,079. The remaining $35,921 will fund items compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

About $215,000 of that money will come from the 2019 budget and about $35,000 will come from another pool of money set aside for grant-matching opportunities.

3 appointments

ratified by board

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday ratified two appointments to the Central Arkansas Library System board of trustees and one to the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission.

John Bush and Nancy Rousseau were both appointed to their second three-year terms on the board of trustees.

Yogesh Asudani was appointed to his first four-year term on the Advertising and Promotion Commission as one of four members who are owners or managers of hotels, motels or restaurants.

Metro on 12/23/2018