Buffalo River to remain accessible during shutdown

The Buffalo National River will be accessible during the federal government shutdown but access to emergency services will be limited, officials said.

During the shutdown the national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures, Mark Foust, superintendent of Buffalo National River, said in a news release.

“Park roads, the river, overlooks, trails and open-air exhibits at Buffalo National River will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited,” Foust said. “Visitors should report emergencies, hazardous conditions, or damage to park resources to the park’s dispatch center at 1-888-692-1162.”

Foust said there would be no visitor services at the park, including public information, restrooms with water, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance.

“Some lodging, restaurants, shuttles, and vessel rentals may be available when provided by concessionaires or other authorized entities,” Foust said. “Visitors should contact individual companies for hours of operation and current services.”

All park programs have been canceled and the park’s social media and websites are not being monitored or updated, Foust said.

The National Park Service will not be providing services for campgrounds it operates, including maintenance, janitorial, bathrooms, showers, check-in/check-out, and reservations, Foust said. However, visitors in park campgrounds will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns require such action, the release states.