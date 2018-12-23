Canada appeals to allies over detentions by China

TORONTO -- Canada tried to turn up pressure on China on Saturday over the detention of two Canadians caught up in a struggle between global superpowers, with its foreign minister calling their imprisonment "arbitrary" and "a precedent that is worrying not only for Canada but also for the world."

China seized the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig, and entrepreneur and writer Michael Spavor -- shortly after Canada detained a Chinese telecommunications executive at the behest of the United States. The detentions of Kovrig and Spavor have rattled Canadians, many of whom do business and have relatives in China.

"We also believe this is not only a Canadian issue," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a conference call Saturday. "It is an issue that concerns our allies."

Freeland said Canada will embark on a campaign to win the release of the two citizens.

"We're going to keep working with a broad group of allies to raise this issue," she said, noting that Canadian ambassadors will be reaching out to governments across the world.

Canada is in a tricky spot, boxed in between its two largest trading partners and worried about having to choose sides. After feeling burned by negotiations to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, the country is trying to strengthen trade relations with China to lessen dependence on economic ties to the United States.

Freeland said that on Friday she met with the Chinese ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, for a second time.

The U.S. State Department on Friday reiterated a call by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the Canadians' release.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement that the U.K. is confident that Canada is respecting its extradition treaty with the U.S. and that he is "deeply concerned" that China may have detained the two Canadians for political reasons. The European Union, meanwhile, issued a statement saying that the "declared motive" for their detention "raises concerns about legitimate research and business practices in China."

Both Canadians were detained after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, a powerful Chinese telecommunications equipment company. She was arrested on Dec. 1 while she was transferring flights in Vancouver.

Canadian authorities arrested Meng at the request of American prosecutors who want to extradite her on charges of fraudulently persuading banks to facilitate transactions that breached U.S. sanctions against Iran. Meng was granted bail after a three-day hearing, and if a Canadian court agrees to an extradition request, she can still appeal.

Chinese authorities arrested Kovrig on a street in Beijing. Kovrig has worked since early 2017 for the International Crisis Group, an organization that tries to resolve international conflicts.

Soon after, police in China arrested Spavor, a Canadian writer and businessman who runs an organization that promotes tours of North Korea. The Chinese government has accused both men of "endangering national security," but it has not laid out more specific allegations.

A person familiar with Kovrig's case, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive details about it, said he has been questioned morning, afternoon and evening by Chinese investigators, and is not allowed to turn the lights off in his cell when he wants to sleep at night.

The Canadian ambassador to Beijing, John McCallum, and two Canadian consular officers visited Kovrig for about a half-hour four days after he was arrested, and he will be allowed one consular visit a month, the person said. But Kovrig has not been allowed to see a lawyer or loved ones. Nor has he been allowed to sign a letter that would allow him to retain a lawyer, the person said.

Chinese officials have not said outright that they would release Kovrig and Spavor in exchange for Meng's return to China. But they have left little doubt that the arrests were in reprisal for Meng's detention.

"Those who accuse China of detaining some person in retaliation for the arrest of Ms. Meng should first reflect on the actions of the Canadian side," the Chinese ambassador to Ottawa, Lu, wrote earlier this month in an op-ed article in The Globe and Mail.

Freeland said Chinese officials had not made that direct connection.

"It would, of course, be highly inappropriate for there to be any connection," she said in the conference call. But she also painted a sharp contrast between Meng's legal protections in Canada and the secretive arrests of the Canadians in China.

"Canada has been behaving scrupulously," Freeland said. "Ms. Meng has been given absolute access to due process."

China has cast Meng as the victim of human rights abuses.

"I wonder if, when Canada illegally detained a Chinese citizen at the behest of the United States, you were concerned about her treatment and rights," Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters Friday.

