Danger zone

One of America’s partners in the Middle East fight against terror and chaos does a lot of dirty and dangerous work for little acclaim: the Syrian Kurds. Their militias battled Islamic State on the ground as the U.S. pounded away mainly from the air. The Syrian Kurds are still on the ground, but they’ve also been left high and dry by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, with little apparent thought to the consequences, Trump announced he will recall all 2,000 American troops from Syria, making his own declaration of “mission accomplished” over Islamic State, or ISIS, in Syria. “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being during the Trump Presidency,” he tweeted. Good satisfying tweet, but dead wrong and bad policy.

Islamic State, a ragtag army of extremists, stunned Iraq and the United States five years ago by expanding quickly and waging sharp, sudden attacks in the deserts of Iraq and Syria. For a while the group gobbled territory, enslaved populated areas and even knocked Iraq’s army on its heels. The tide eventually turned, thanks in part to the Syrian Kurds, who were key to pushing Islamic State out of its putative capital Raqaa, Syria.

Trump has a bad habit of separating pronouncements from facts. A rash decision to bring home American forces looks good on his Twitter feed, but it’s dangerous in reality.