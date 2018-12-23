Facebook voids accounts linked to voter deception

In an unusual move against Russian-style election deception inside the United States, Facebook said on Saturday that it had removed five accounts of Americans who used its platform improperly in the hard-fought U.S. Senate election in Alabama last year.

Among those whose accounts were removed was a prominent social media researcher who worked on the Alabama operation, Jonathon Morgan, according to a person briefed on the company's action. Facebook did not name those whose accounts were closed, and it was not immediately possible to identify the others.

The company acted in response to reports in The New York Times, The Washington Post and other news outlets in recent days that a small group of social media experts had secretly used deceptive tactics in the Alabama race that were explicitly modeled on Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The group sought to split the conservative vote to undermine the Republican candidate, Roy Moore, and to boost support for the Democrat, Doug Jones, who won by fewer than 21,000 votes out of more than 1.34 million votes cast.

Last week, Morgan told The Washington Post he had experimented with misleading online tactics during the 2017 contest. Morgan acknowledged creating a misleading Facebook page to appeal to conservatives, and on Twitter, to purchasing retweets to measure the potential "lift" of political messages.

Morgan said he had been acting in his own capacity as a researcher trying to understand how online disinformation works, not to impact the outcome of the election. But his efforts came amid a broader campaign in Alabama that sought to undermine Moore's support. The campaign, first reported by the New York Times, supported a write-in Republican candidate in Alabama and created false evidence that automated accounts, called bots, were backing Moore on Twitter.

The episode has sparked fears that the fraudulent Russian operations on social media could be imitated widely by American political operatives and further undermine voters' ability to sort truth from fakery as they choose candidates.

Elections experts have said there was little chance that the $100,000 project could have had a significant impact on a race in which more than $50 million was spent, including in the primaries.

Nevertheless, Jones said on Friday he was "outraged" to learn of the project.

"I'd like to see the Federal Election Commission and the Justice Department look at this to see if there were any laws being violated and, if there were, prosecute those responsible," Jones said in a statement.

There is no evidence that Jones, his campaign or Democratic Party officials knew about or encouraged the operation.

In a statement on Saturday, Facebook said it had shut down "five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election, and our investigation is ongoing. We take a strong stand against people or organizations that create networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are or what they're doing."

Facebook said it shuts down more than 1 million accounts each month worldwide for violating its rules.

Morgan, chief executive of a cybersecurity firm based in Austin, Texas, called New Knowledge, did not reply to a request for comment Saturday.

Facebook said its investigation had not found that accounts or pages operated by New Knowledge violated its policies.

Morgan has been a leading voice against the kind of abuse carried out by Russia in 2016, when Russians posing as Americans on Facebook and other platforms attacked Hillary Clinton and promoted Donald Trump in the presidential race. In November, he was one of the authors of an op-ed article in The Times about continued Russian interference in the midterm elections.

In interviews with The Times last week, Morgan described the secret Alabama operation as a small experiment designed to understand such techniques.

The internal report on the project's results, evidently prepared for those who financed it, stated in strong language that it was in fact intended to help Jones and hurt Moore and that its operators believed it had succeeded in doing so. The project was funded by Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and a supporter of Democratic candidates, though a colleague of his said he did not approve of the use of deception on social media.

A Twitter spokesman, citing users' privacy, declined to say whether it had taken any action in response to the reports on the Alabama project.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Shane of The New York Times; and by Tony Romm and Craig Timberg of The Washington Post.

A Section on 12/23/2018