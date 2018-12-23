Fire fight at dump to receive state aid

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Smoke rises Friday, Dec. 14, from an underground fire at the former "stump dump" site on Trafalgar Road in Bella Vista. The site was once a Bella Vista Property Owners Association "stump dump" at which residents of the city could dump yard waste.

BELLA VISTA -- The state will help pay to extinguish an underground fire that has burned since July, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced.

Hutchinson said in a news release that he met with directors at the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Health on Thursday to discuss "the serious nature of the Bella Vista fire situation."

"As a result of the meeting, I directed ADEQ to contract with an engineering firm to prepare a plan for removing or eliminating the hazardous waste fire and dump," Hutchinson said in the news release. "This is an expensive project, and I have approved necessary funds for the engineering work.

"Additional funds and expertise will be needed to eliminate the hazard. I am committed to a solution that works as quickly and as safely as possible."

The news release did not specify a cost for extinguishing the fire.

Chelsea O'Kelley, deputy director of communications for the governor, said Friday that Hutchinson would visit the site soon.

The fire is at a stump dump on Trafalgar Road where members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association deposited wood waste, such as tree stumps, for 13 years. The property is now owned by Brown's Tree Care.

The Health Department said Dec. 12 that preliminary results of monitoring near the fire showed air quality in the "unhealthy" category, according to a news release. Everyone within a half-mile radius of the 8000 block of Trafalgar Road was cautioned to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

The EPA collected 24-hour air samples from five locations around the tree care property Oct. 1 and Nov. 10. The agency tested for hundreds of chemicals associated with landfill fires that potentially contain construction debris, household waste or tires. None of the air samples showed elevated concentrations of chemicals of concern in the community, according to the EPA.

The EPA also collected samples from the property and found a low level of benzene on Nov. 10, according to an EPA release. The American Cancer Society says benzene is a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor and it evaporates quickly when exposed to air. The chemical is a natural part of crude oil and gasoline, and is used in detergents, drugs and pesticides.

Stuart Spencer, associate director of the office of air quality at the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, told residents at a Dec. 1 meeting that the presence of benzene suggests that there is trash in the former stump dump and not just yard waste.

State Desk on 12/23/2018