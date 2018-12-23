Giving the gift of gratitude

Gift-giving and receiving hold no appeal to me. It was fun in childhood but didn't mean much then, as my parents noticed my indifference and managed to ceremoniously hand me the same doll (wearing a fringed cowgirl outfit) three Christmases running. I would play with it for a few days then go outside to ride sleds with the rowdy neighborhood kids and forget about the doll.

Eventually I got wise to its disappearance in mid-January when it was quietly confiscated and rewrapped for the next Santa run. It was not missed when it didn't show up again.

Gifts, especially those that don't suit, can be disappointing, but it's mean-spirited to say so. There was one year when, as a young adult, I went to a jeweler, a friend of our family, and we painstakingly hand-picked rose-colored pearls to create a necklace for my mother. I was pretty proud of myself until my mother opened the prettily wrapped box. I'll never forget the resigned tone in her voice as she said, "Pearls ... I don't care for pearls."

Our relationship survived nicely as we went to the jeweler together and exchanged the pearls for my mother's preference: small diamond earrings. They're mine now, and they remind me of her.

There are those--like my late mother--who, if we want something, prefer to go out and get it. I inherited her tendencies, and actively discourage gift-givers.

Some might think that subtracts a large quantity of joy from Christmas. Not true. It's replaced by gratitude.

Among my sources of holiday cheer is recognizing the voluntary contributors who help make Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Perspective a section in the newspaper that others want to read.

Among them:

Richard Mason, our El Dorado-based columnist who doesn't mince words in taking on those who mess up our environment, stall our cities' growth, and fail to serve those they've been elected to serve. Plus he's a heckuva storyteller. The arrival of his weekly submissions always brightens my day.

Joshua M. Silverstein, Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, William H. Bowen School of Law. who looks out for our city residents' interests with well-argued submissions on divisive issues, among them I-30 Crossing Project. And he writes spot-on headlines, which is a lot harder than you might think.

Randal Berry--musician, retired Little Rock Zoo reptile keeper, and skilled historical researcher--who reminds us why Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and other American icons should be remembered and honored. He's a serious writer, but has a sly sense of humor that always spices up our email communications.

Hope native Mack McLarty, a business and political leader who served as President Bill Clinton's first White House Chief of Staff, who often sends me reasoned, thoughtful, and comprehensible explanations and examinations of public policy. His courtliness helps to remind me that civility still exists.

Matthew Tully, a 2014 graduate of Catholic High and 2016 graduate of the University of Virginia, an intelligent, insightful and often passionate contributor who helps me understand the perspective of a generation that's grown up very differently than those that came before. If he sits in a basement playing video games by himself, I'd be shocked.

Trial lawyer, novelist, and playwright Phillip H. McMath of Little Rock, winner of the 2011 Booker Worthen Prize for Fiction, who sends me columns that preserve and promote Arkansas literature and history.

Jeff Thatcher of Little Rock, a professional communicator and member of the MacArthur Military History Museum Commission, who writes compelling and historically accurate guest columns about his late father, staff Sgt. David Thatcher, a member of the Doolittle Raiders, 80 men volunteered for a dangerous mission to retaliate against the Japanese after the Pearl Harbor attack on April 18, 1942, during World War II.

Along with these contributors, I'm grateful for:

Brooke Greenberg, a superb historian and endlessly curious researcher whose friendship and encouragement is essential to my effort to develop and maintain what I hope is a unique voice that serves as the basis for my weekly Perspective column.

The members of my book club, a spirited and feisty bunch of women who never fail to surprise with their perceptive observations, not only of the books we read, but of the local and national community surrounding us, which help to make me a more discerning editor. Our monthly menu includes wine, dessert, and an actual discussion of the month's chosen book. Not all book clubs can say that.

Same with the members of Shakti, a group of women who gather monthly to share wine, potluck, wisecracks, and often profound scrutiny of our central Arkansas existence. The food's excellent, as are the ideas battered around and the laughter shared.

Newspaper colleagues Walter Webb (world's best and most patient page designer), Voices editor Brenda Looper (self-professed word nerd and the most exacting copy editor I've ever worked with), columnist Rex Nelson (whose gift for writing coherently and engagingly about Arkansas' highs and lows makes him required reading), the extraordinary artistic talent that is John Deering, and observant, perceptive, and unflappable editorial page editor David Barham.

And readers, who share comments and write letters to the editor. I've heard from folks who wonder if it's OK to disagree with columnists and other letter writers. Sure it is; as long as we, like Mack McLarty, remain civil.

Here's hoping you get what you want for Christmas. And that you have reason to express gratitude to others.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

