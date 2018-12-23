Guest commentators

This president is said not to read much. He says he follows his gut when facing difficult decisions. He also famously said that he gets a lot of his military advice from the Sunday talk shows. Let's hope that was just Candidate Trump talking, and that President Trump puts more stock in his daily briefings.

But anybody connecting the dots knows he gets a lot of his information from cable television, and not just Fox News--but if you time the subject of his tweets and what's being said on Fox and Friends, you might guess that Fox News is always on in the White House.

If that's so, here's hoping the president and commander-in-chief watches a lot of TV this weekend and changes his mind on his decision to pull all American troops out of Syria. There aren't many there in the first place, mostly special ops working with our allies, and pulling out would open the door to Moscow, Tehran and the like. Not to mention abandoning allies like the Kurds. Proving again that it can be dangerous to be an enemy of the United States in this world, but fatal to be her ally.

For the record, when this many people in this many jobs with this much information on both sides of the American political spectrum, and our foreign allies, all say the same thing--this pull-out is a bad idea, reminiscent of what happened in Iraq in 2011--the president should take the hint. For example:

"I think it's a grave error. I think our adversaries around the world are going to go to our partners and allies and say, 'You see, America's unreliable.'"--Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

"The war against terrorism has not ended and ISIS has not been defeated."--A statement by the Kurds through their Syrian Democratic Forces last week.

"The overwhelming feeling . . . was disappointment. That this was a high-risk strategy substantively. Everybody was offended by the fact that we read about it in the paper. There's a general view that we put the Kurds at risk. It'll be harder to get allies in the future if you abandon the Kurds."--Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, S.C.)

Sen. Graham, usually an ally of President Trump, also told reporters Thursday: "The idea that Russia, Assad and Iran are not really happy about us leaving, I disagree with that--they are ecstatic. The only reason they're not dancing in the aisles in Tehran and ISIS camps is they just don't believe in dancing. This is a big gift to them."

"If the Americans pull out and leave us to the Turks or the [Syrian] regime our destiny will be like the Kurds of Iraqi Kurdistan in 1991--million of refugees, there will be massacres. Neither the regime, not Iran nor Turkey, will accept our presence here."--Arin Sheikhmos, a Kurdish journalist and commentator.

"The president continues to disregard the advice of his military, diplomatic and intelligence personnel who have consistently warned against the action the president seems poised to take."--Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the senior Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"Much of what has happened--candidly--is gonna be hard to put back in place just in 24 hours. We are saddened, stunned and in disbelief the president would make this type of decision."--Sen. Bob Corker, the senior Republican on that committee.

"We empowered Russia, we empowered Iran, we discredited the U.S. in terms of its ability to support the Arabs [fighting Syria's regime] and its credibly on the 'red line' involving gas warfare."--Anthony Cordesman, a national security and defense expert with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, quoted in USA Today.

"It's terrible. Our allies weren't notified. Our senior leaders in our government, in the military and the intelligence community were not notified."--former CIA agent and U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas).

But maybe the strongest argument that the total pullout of American armed forces from Syria is a bad idea comes from those who think it is a good idea. To wit:

"On this, Donald is right. I agree with him."--Vladimir Putin.

Editorial on 12/23/2018