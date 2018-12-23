Police Beat

Man holding knife

jailed, police say

A Jacksonville man was arrested three days before Christmas after police say he held a knife to a man's throat during an argument.

Jacksonville officers said Henry Pouncy, 49, was arrested Saturday after an argument at 2613 E. Coffelt Road.

Pouncy was holding the knife when officers arrived, an arrest report said.

Pouncy was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond Saturday evening on a charge of aggravated assault, the jail's roster said.

Threats case puts

man behind bars

A man was arrested Friday in Jacksonville after he threatened to kill a woman who reported him to police and the officers who had handcuffed him, an arrest report said.

Ronnie Robinson Jr., 29, had refused to leave the woman's apartment on First Street and then threatened her when she called authorities, the report said.

Robinson was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 12/23/2018